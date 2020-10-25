Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Calls For Murder Of French Muslim Cleric

print
October 25, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

October 26, 2020

HTS Condemns Coalition Drone Strike In Syria, Denies Reports That Its Commanders Were Hit

October 25, 2020

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Calls For Murder Of French Muslim Cleric

October 25, 2020

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Media Outlet Urges Muslims In France To Mobilize And Perpetrate Attacks

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

HELP BRIDGE THE LANGUAGE GAP – DONATE TO MEMRI’S 2020 SUMMER CAMPAIGN