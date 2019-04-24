Pro-ISIS Outlet Posts Video Celebrating Sri Lanka Bombings

On April 24, 2019, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet Muntasir Media released a two-minute video clip celebrating the ISIS claimed Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka.[1] The video titled "Muhammad's Army" is comprised of footage from mainstream media and images of the attackers released by the ISIS news agency 'Amaq.[2] The video shows media footage of the various attacks across Sri Lanka, including gruesome footages of their aftermath. The video concludes with a caption in Arabic and Spanish: "We await the day when Jesus, may peace be upon him, will descend and we will pass on the banner to him."[3]
Following are screenshots from the video:
[1] Source: Telegram, Greenb1rds, April 24, 2019.
[2] See MEMRI JTTM report, ISIS's A'maq Agency Releases Video Showing Perpetrators Of Sri Lanka Attacks Swearing Oath Of Fealty To Group Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, April 23, 2019.
[3] This is a reference to Islamic apocalyptic tradition regarding Jesus' role as a leader in the ultimate battle against the unbelievers.