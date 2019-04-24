Pro-ISIS Outlet Posts Video Celebrating Sri Lanka Bombings

On April 24, 2019, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet Muntasir Media released a two-minute video clip celebrating the ISIS claimed Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka.[1] The video titled "Muhammad's Army" is comprised of footage from mainstream media and images of the attackers released by the ISIS news agency 'Amaq.[2] The video shows media footage of the various attacks across Sri Lanka, including gruesome footages of their aftermath. The video concludes with a caption in Arabic and Spanish: "We await the day when Jesus, may peace be upon him, will descend and we will pass on the banner to him."[3]

Following are screenshots from the video: