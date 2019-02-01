Pro-ISIS 'Military Sciences' Telegram Channel Distributes Detailed DIY Instructions On How To Build Explosives, Some With Poisonous Chemicals, Without Getting Caught And Effectively Detonate VBIEDs, Says Instructions Are 'Prepared For Jihad Against Apostates And Infidels Of Jews, Christians And Others'
AlSaqri Corporation for Military Sciences was a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel with 72 members that distributed dozens of posts worth of step-by-step technical English-language instructions, often accompanied by diagrams, photos, and videos, on how to build explosives. The instructions explained...
The full text of this post is available to subscribers.
Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI
.
Subscribe Today
Members receive daily updates on imminent and potential threats by terrorists, extremist organizations, and individuals worldwide.
Read More
The Cyber & Jihad Lab
Read More
The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.