Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Publishes List Of Churches And Landmarks In The West To Attack During The Holiday Season

On December 28, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Ashhad Media Foundation released an infographic poster listing major churches and landmarks in Europe, Australia, the United States, and Turkey where Westerners gather to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve. The poster titled "And Lie in Wait for Them at Every Place of Ambush," (Quran 9:5) recommends targeting these sites at this time of year, in keeping with the ongoing ISIS media campaign urging Muslims to carry out terror attacks in the West during the holiday season.[1] In the past, ISIS operatives have perpetrated several attacks on churches.

The infographic provides "the soldiers of the Islamic Caliphate in the unbelieving West" with a partial list of "the most important countries, churches, and places where the Christian Crusaders gather to celebrate their holidays," urging that they attack them and transform Europe into "an inferno that will burn them in all places." The poster features an image of a burning church.

The list of recommended targets includes the following sites: The Sagrada Familia church in Barcelona, Spain; St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow; the Notre Dame Cathedral and the Eiffel Tower in Paris; Hagia Sophia in Istanbul; the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Brussels, Belgium; Sydney Harbour in Australia; the Cathedral of St. John the Divine and Times Square in New York City; St. Peter's and the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls and St. Peter's Square in Rome; St. Mark's Basilica in Venice; and Westminster Abbey, St. Paul's Cathedral, and the square outside Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London. [2]