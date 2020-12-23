Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Publishes Article Inciting Muslims To Follow In The Footsteps Of Vienna Attack Perpetrator

print
December 23, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

December 24, 2020

ISIS Supporters Release Poster Declaring Coronavirus A Divine Punishment Which Will Never Be Eliminated

December 24, 2020

ISIS Supporters Release More Posters Threatening Christmas Attacks In The West

December 24, 2020

HTS Leader Al-Joulani Visits IDP Camps In First Appearance Since U.S. Ups Bounty On His Head

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More
MEMRI
2020 End-Of-Year Campaign