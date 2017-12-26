Pro-ISIS Media Group Threatens Holiday Attacks On Western Cities, Disneyland

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On December 25, 2017, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group Khattab Foundation released a two-minute video with the title "Our Gifts are Ready." The video features a threat to carry out attacks in major Western cities during the holiday season.

The clip opens with a short sequence showing the aftermath of aerial bombings of ISIS strongholds, accompanied by archival footage of Donald Trump promising to bomb ISIS. This is followed by an onscreen message which vows: "Listen you dogs of hell this is a message and more to follow. Our gifts are now ready."

The next animated segment contains exploding Christmas gifts, followed by archival footage of ISIS attacks in the West, and an additional animated segment showing an ISIS attacker standing next to a crowd watching fireworks at Disneyland and then detonating himself. Images of Berlin, Brussels, New York, London, Paris, and Moscow also appear on the screen, indicating that ISIS views them, and other Western cities, as targets.