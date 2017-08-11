Pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram Channels Promote Upcoming Release Of 'Inspire' Magazine Issue 17, With Focus On Derailing Trains

On August 11, 2017, several pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channels circulated a banner and video trailer promoting the upcoming Issue 17 of Al-Qaeda's online magazine Inspire. Both the banner and the short video trailer show that the focus of the magazine will be on derailing trains as a form of terrorist attack. The trailer highlights that derailments are simple to design using easily available materials, that such a planned attack can be hard to detect, and that the outcome can substantially damage a country's transportation sector and the Western economy in general.

The previous issue of Inspire was released November 12, 2016. Several shorter special-edition Inspire guides have also been released, such as the June 21, 2016 guide praising the July 14, 2016 Nice, France terror attack, offering suggestions for future operations.[1]

The trailer includes a quote from a report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office: "One of the Major problems with this vulnerability is that it is physically impossible to monitor every inch of the railroad track at any given time. It just can't be done. This leave hundreds of miles of railroad open for TERRORIST ATTACK."

To view the Inspire 17 Trailer click here

The trailer also notes that a train derailment can "cause great destruction to the Western economy & transportation sector."



Image from Inspire 17 trailer.