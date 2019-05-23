Pro-Al-Qaeda Gaza Cleric Attacks UAE Leader Over Interfaith Iftar

print
May 23, 2019


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

March 10, 2020

Jihadi Commander Warns: Iran Could Use Patients Infected With Coronavirus As Biological Weapon Against Rebels In Syria

March 10, 2020

ISIS In West Africa Releases Video Showing Dead, Abducted Nigerian Soldiers, Seized Weapons And Ammunition

March 10, 2020

Al-Qaeda Affiliate In The Sahel Declares Its Willingness To Negotiate With The Malian Government

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More