Post Attributed To Veteran Al-Qaeda Cleric: Senior Al-Qaeda Members Considered 9/11 A Mistake But Did Not Leave The Organization

print
October 8, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

October 08, 2020

Post Attributed To Veteran Al-Qaeda Cleric: Senior Al-Qaeda Members Considered 9/11 A Mistake But Did Not Leave The Organization

October 07, 2020

Al-Qaeda Supporter Urges Taliban, Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) In Afghanistan To Replace Leadership Of TIP Branch In Syria Because Of Its Affiliation With Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)

October 07, 2020

Iraqi Shi'ite Group Threatens To Target U.S. Embassy In Baghdad, Saudi, UAE Interests In Iraq, Accuses Them Of Corrupting Iraqi Youth

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

HELP BRIDGE THE LANGUAGE GAP – DONATE TO MEMRI’S 2020 SUMMER CAMPAIGN