PMU Twitter Supporters Call For Revenge On Saudi Arabia Claiming It Is Responsible For ISIS Attacks In Iraq

print
February 7, 2021


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

February 08, 2021

In First Episode Of Documentary Series Decrying Somali Government, Al-Shabab Claims: Somali President, Prime Minister Are 'Puppets' Moved By Western Countries

February 08, 2021

Telegram Channels Affiliated With Iran-Backed Militias In Iraq Release Anti-U.S. Posters, One Depicting Drone Attack On Saudi Capital

February 08, 2021

Iraqi Shi'ite Gang Claims It Attacked Austria-Based Iraqi Citizen For Insulting Top Cleric

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More