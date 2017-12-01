Pakistani Leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: 'Where Kashmiris Shed Sweat, We Will Shed Blood'

The following report is a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.



A snapshot of the news in Roznama Siasat.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of the slain Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, has expressed support for the Kashmir issue, according to the Urdu-language daily Roznama Siasat.

"Where Kashmiris shed sweat, we will shed blood," Bilawal, the leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, told a crowd in Pakistani-controlled Azad ("Free") Kashmir, adding: "The Pakistan Peoples Party was founded 50 years ago by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto due to the Kashmir issue."

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal's maternal grandfather, served both as the president and prime minister of Pakistan. In the 1970s, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto famously declared that Pakistan would build a nuclear bomb, saying: "We will eat grass, even go hungry, but we will have our own [nuclear bomb]."

Source: Roznama Siasat (Pakistan), November 30, 2017.