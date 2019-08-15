Pakistani Islamic Scholars Urge Jihad Against India In Kashmir, Say: 'Kashmiri Muslims Have No Path Other Than Jihad'; 'The Muslims' Neck Is In The Grip Of The Jews'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

Renowned Pakistani Islamic scholar Mufti Kifayatullah has called for jihad against India in the Kashmir Valley after the Indian government nullified Article 370, which accorded a special status on Jammu & Kashmir, and brought the disputed territory under greater federal control, according to an Urdu daily.

Mufti Kifayatullah said that there are two types of jihad: proactive jihad and defensive jihad. "Now that the homes of Kashmiris have been occupied [by India], it is a defensive jihad for them to protect their life, honor, and property. India did not abide by any international law or moral code. Kashmiri Muslims have no path other than jihad," the cleric said.

Maulana Abdus Sattar Sayeedi, another Islamic scholar, told the Urdu daily Roznama Ummat: "India's decision [to abrogate Article 370] is terrorism. We reject it. At this time, Muslims' neck is in the grip of the Jews, who were declared to be enemies of Muslims by Allah and his Prophet."

Noted Islamic scholar Mufti Abdul Qavi, in a reminder that Article 370 was the result of an agreement between India and the Kashmiri leadership, said that an agreement between two parties cannot be terminated unilaterally. "If someone does it, as India has done, then it is a declaration of war and a clear announcement to end all ties. Now, Kashmiris are in a state of war," he said.

"It is a moral and shari'a-based obligation on Muslims living in India that they support the oppressed Kashmiri Muslims in this jihad," Mufti Abdul Qavi added.

Source: Roznama Ummat, August 9, 2019.