Pakistani Daily Accuses U.S. President Trump Of Deploying 25,000 Private Security Personnel In Afghanistan During U.S.-Taliban Negotiations, Says: 'Quran Says That The Jews And Christians Cannot Be Your Friends'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On December 17, 2019, Roznama Ummat, a pro-Taliban Urdu-language daily, released a report[1] that accuses U.S. President Donald Trump of playing a "double game" in Afghanistan, as 25,000 security personnel from an American private security firm deploy in Afghanistan while the U.S. holds peace talks with the Afghan Taliban.

"The Quran says that the Jews and Christians cannot be your friends. It's correct. The Trump administration's wickedness in the name of returning peace to Afghanistan has incited the Taliban. The [Taliban's recent] ferocious attacks on [the U.S. base at] Bagram and Ghazni are offshoots of the same incitement," the report says.

The U.S. and the Taliban, who run a Political Office in Doha, recently resumed talks on the future of Afghanistan. The talks, which were also held in Doha, were abruptly called off by President Trump in early September 2019.

The Urdu daily adds: "President Trump is playing a double game in Afghanistan. Before the completion of the American military withdrawal, he has signed an agreement with Academi for military operations in Afghanistan. And as per this agreement, an initial payment has also been made to Academi which is in crores[2] of dollars."

Academi is the new name for Xe Services, formerly known as Blackwater. Blackwater was founded by former U.S. Navy Seal Erik Prince.

The report alleges that Academi has recruited 25,000 security personnel, including 15,000 Afghans. These 25,000 personnel have already been deployed, according to the report. "Trump's plan is, if no definitive agreement is reached with the Taliban before the American [presidential] election, to exit Afghanistan without an agreement and leave behind Blackwater, i.e. the Academi," the report says.