In New Video, ISIS Threatens To Increase Attacks On Copts

On February 19, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Egypt released a film titled "And Fight the Disbelievers Collectively" [Koran 9:36], which incites against Egypt's Copts. The film's main message is that the Copts' life is forfeit and that future attacks on them will be even worse than those carried out in the past. It also includes excerpts from the final statement of Abu 'Abdallah Al-Masri, perpetrator of the deadly church bombing in Cairo on December 11, 2016, who promises that ISIS will conquer Egypt's capital. The speakers in the film argue that attacks on Copts are justified because, despite being a minority, they bear considerable influence in Egypt's political and economic spheres, and they have violated the conditions of their status as ahl dhimma (protected non-Muslims living under Muslim rule). Moreover, they curse and insult the Prophet and the Muslim religion, and they serve the Western countries, especially the U.S., in their war against Islam and take an active part in killing Muslims in Egypt.

It should be mentioned that this is the first time ISIS has released an official video by "the Islamic state in Egypt," which may reflect the organization's ambition to gain a toehold in this country, beyond its presence in Sinai.[1]

The following are the main points of the film, which was posted on an ISIS-affiliated Telegram channel.[2]

The video begins with footage and arguments meant to present the Copts as enemies of Egypt's Muslims and of the Sinai mujahideen. It claims that they hold powerful positions in the political sphere and the judiciary, and that Coptic judges mete out harsh punishments to Sinai jihadists, including the death penalty. The narrator states that Egypt's Copts enjoy the support of "the Crusader countries," led by the U.S., and that they serve as "the spearhead of the Crusader project to fight Allah's religion in Egypt." As a consequence, they have can no longer be considered ahl dhimma who are entitled to protection. The film also shows Coptic priests criticizing Islam and even appearing to express contempt for Islam and the Prophet Muhammad.

The narrator criticizes Egyptian President Al-Sisi, as well as various clerics and political parties in Egypt, for holding ties with the Copts. He adds that the Copts support Al-Sisi in his war against his own people in Sinai, and therefore "the mujahideen and the monotheists had to attack the Christians of Egypt and make their lives bitter everywhere and bring them into the circle of conflict, for they are among the Crusaders who fight the Muslims." These statements are accompanied by footage of ISIS's mass execution of Egyptian Copts in Libya in 2015.[3]

Addressing the Copts, the narrator threatens: "O Crusaders in Egypt, the attack that targeted you in your house of worship [on December 11, 2016] was not the last, and will be followed by more attacks, Allah willing. You are a priority target and preferred prey for us. The searing blades of our swords will not pass you by. You will not hear the [bitter] news but rather experience them [directly] and see them with your own eyes."

An ISIS fighter, Abu Yahya Al-Masri, calls on the Copts to peruse the Pact of Umar[4] and realize they are violating the terms of their status as ahl al-dhimma. He says that the Christians' violations and crimes since the advent of Islam in Egypt are too numerous to list, and wonders why they are allowed to live safely in Egypt while they curse and insult the Prophet. He accuses them of helping the "despicable dog" Al-Sisi to consolidate his rule that does not conform to the laws of the shari'a, to the detriment of the believing Muslims.



Abu Yahya Al-Masri

Another speaker in the film, Abu Zubair Al-Masri, addresses all Egyptian Muslims who cannot migrate to the Islamic State and urges them to attack the Copts in their country. He threatens the Copts, saying: "O servants of the Cross, o violators of agreements and treaties, know that the soldiers of the Islamic State have you in their sights and that our last attack on you was not the last, for the next attacks will be worse and more bitter." It should be mentioned that both Abu Yahya and Abu Zubair are filmed against the backdrop of ruined houses, apparently in Sinai; this is presumably meant as a message that the Copts are party to the regime's attacks on Egyptians there.



Abu Zubair Al-Masri

The video ends with an excerpt from the last statement of Abu 'Abdallah Al-Masri, perpetrator of the December 11 church bombing. Addressing the mujahideen everywhere, and especially in Sinai, he urges them to persevere until Allah grants them victory. He also addresses imprisoned jihadists, saying: "I swear that we will liberate Cairo very soon and come to release you from your shackles. We will come with car bombs, so take heart, servants of Allah."