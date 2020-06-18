New Syrian Rebel Group Claims Responsibility For IED Attack On Russian Patrol In Idlib

print
June 18, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

June 19, 2020

ISIS Weekly Editorial: Al-Qaeda's 'Spies' Lead War On Islamic State, Are Responsible For Death Of AQIM Leader

June 19, 2020

Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Confirms Death of Its Algerian Leader Abdelmalek Droukdel

June 18, 2020

Islamic Website With South African IP Address Fundraises Via Bitcoin And PayPal, Has Archive Of Sermons By Jihadi Figures Including Al-'Awlaki, Al-Tamimi, And Jibril

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

FOLLOW TRANSLATIONS FROM THE MIDDLE EAST MEDIA ON PROTESTS ACROSS THE U.S.

Contribute