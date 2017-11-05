New Group Claims Deadly Ambush On Egyptian Security Forces Southwest Of Cairo

On November 3, 2017, a hitherto unknown group that calls itself Ansar Al-Islam publicly claimed responsibility for the largescale ambush against Egyptian security forces which occurred on October 20, 2017, in the Al-Wahat Al-Bahriyyah area [the Bahriyyah Oasis] southwest of Cairo. In that attack, dozens of policemen were killed. Pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channels distributed Ansar Al-Islam's statement, indicating its affiliation with Al-Qaeda. In its statement,[i] Ansar Al-Islam, introduced itself as a group that had set out to fight the "tyrannical" Egyptian regime, enumerating a list of grievances and it called upon the Egyptian people to back its anti-regime war. In its statement, the group details the ambush from its perspective, saying it was able to capture one officer who it later released, while others were left at the attack scene. Ansar Al-Islam conceded that a group of its operatives, including a senior commander, Abu Hatem Imad Al-Din Abd Al-Hamid, had been killed by an Egyptian air strike.[ii] Al-Hamid was a former officer in the Egyptian special forces, who was banished from the military along with another officer, Hisham Al-Ashmawi. The two joined Ansar Bait Al-Maqdis in the Sinai, but left when that group joined ISIS. They formed their own group operating in Egypt's western desert and based in Libya.[iii]

Following are excerpts from the statement:

"Oh beloved Muslim people of Egypt,

We, your sons Ansar Al-Islam, have set out to champion Allah's religion and protect the Muslims' sanctities. We ask for help only from Allah, against the oppressive tyrants of Egypt, who waged war on Allah's shari'a, violated pure honor [of women], spilled protected blood, plundered the country's wealth, opened its borders to the Jews, and handed over its reins to the corrupt. We set out seeking one of two favorable outcomes – either victory in which we live in the shadow of Islam, or martyrdom through which we will meet Allah the Almighty, after having passed on the banner to those who will complete the journey of jihad, Allah willing.

We started our jihad in the 'Lion Den' battle in the area of Al-Wahat Al-Bahriyyah on the borders of Cairo. We were victorious in it, with the aid and power of Allah, against the enemy's campaign consisting of three armored vehicles and five pickup trucks. Despite our shortage of men and materiel, Allah strengthened us in face of this campaign, and enabled us to deploy quickly and adeptly. And so the ambush was set. The battle began by destroying an enemy armored vehicle with an RPG rocket, after which we showered them with a hail of bullets. They hid under their vehicles, and called for air support. Afterwards one vehicle and two armored vehicles were able to escape, carrying some of their dead and injured. One of the officers surrendered and we imprisoned him. Then Allah empowered us over the rest of them. They were all dead or injured. We called upon the soldiers to repent to Allah, and [pledge] not to allow themselves to be [used as] fuel in the war on Islam, then we released them hoping that Allah would guide them straight. Allah granted martyrdom only to one of our heroes, praised be He. Then the enemy responded with their planes eleven days after the operation, and Allah granted martyrdom to the hero, the commander Abu Hatem Imad Al-Din Abd Al-Hamid and some of the heroes of his group, as they sought...

Oh beloved Egyptian people of Egypt,

We are fighting with Allah, not with men or materiel. We seek victory through your prayers of the downtrodden. We call you to wage jihad on the enemy of Allah who is your enemy. Make every effort you can to wage jihad against them with soul, word and treasure, until Allah will empower your religion which he approves for you and replaces your fear with security. We hereby offer our blood instead of yours, so be our backs and we will be shields for your chests. Beware despairing of Allah's victory. Victory comes through patience, rescue follows hardship and ease follows difficulty...

We beseech everyone who was seduced by Satan to repent to Allah... "