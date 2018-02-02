Multiple Telegram, YouTube Channels Share Dozens Of Snapchat Videos By Foreign Jihadis In Syria Showing Them Recruiting Fighters, Fundraising

Over the past few months, a number of Telegram and YouTube channels have been sharing dozens of photo and video posts on the Snapchat app by foreign jihadis in Syria. In these posts, the foreign jihadis recruit fighters, fundraise, and document their daily activities. The YouTube channels archive these Snapchat posts by fighters' names and the Arabic month in which the Snapchat post was published.

These foreign fighters using Snapchat, who are primarily Saudis, are fighting in the ranks of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), a coalition of jihadi groups, some once affiliated with Al-Qaeda. The fighters use Snapchat to communicate with their followers on the app and urge them to come to Syria to take part in jihad and also to provide financial assistance to the people of Syria and to donate to provide the mujahideen with weapons and equipment. They also answer questions from their followers, mostly relating to jihad, the situation of the mujahideen in Syria, and fighters' personal experiences in jihad and how they reached Syria. Also on their Snapchat accounts, the fighters share stories and videos about combat, preaching events, guard duty, meals they make and share, and gatherings where poetry is recited, and also post eulogies for deceased comrades.

Likewise, at least one Telegram channel, Snabat Al-Mujahideen[1] (Mujahideen Snap Posts), is devoted solely to sharing links to these Snapchat videos on YouTube. This channel has over 400 members. Another Telegram channel, Supporters of HTS,[2] which has over 12,000 members also shares links to these Snapchat videos on YouTube, as does the Telegram channel Nahdat Ummah (Renaissance of a Nation), the channel of fighter Khattab Al-Otaibi,[3] and the Jamal Ibrahim[4] channel.

The YouTube channels archiving the fighters' Snapchat videos include Snabat Al-Mujahideen[5] (Mujahideen Snap Posts), with 23 subscribers and eight videos, another channel with the same name,[6] with 202 subscribers and 93 videos;[7] and the similarly named Snabat Mujahideen (also Mujahideen Snap Posts), with 52 subscribers and three videos. Another channel, Snabat Shahr Safar[8] (Snap Posts of the Month of Safar) has 89 subscribers and 165 videos; Snabat Al-Ihtiyatiyyah[9] (Backup [Channel of] Snap Posts) has 237 subscribers and 22 videos; and Snabat Al-Mujahideen Sa'ih[10] (Mujahideen Snap Posts [Fighter] Sa'ih) has 88 subscribers and 88 videos.

This report will highlight Snapchat posts by five fighters – Suraqah Al-Makki[11], Khattab Al-Otaibi[12], Haritha Al-Janoubi[13], Abu Osamah Sa'ih[14], and Abu Ali Al-Shabwani[15] – as disseminated on YouTube and Telegram.



Suraqah Al-Makki

Suraqah Al-Makki

Al-Makki, who of the five was the most active user of Snapchat and other social media platforms, was a senior HTS religious official. Originally from Mecca, he was assassinated in Idlib, Syria in September 2017. In some of his Snapchat posts, Al-Makki urged Saudis to donate and support the mujahideen and the people of Syria. In one, he condemned Islamic preachers who warn Muslims not to join the mujahideen in Syria, saying: "The rejectionists [derogatory name for Shi'ites] who have besieged the people of Aleppo came from multiple places such as Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries, and their scholars never told them enough, there is no need for fighters to go to Syria. In fact, they forced them to go, and some of the fighters we captured were [only] 18." In addition to urging Muslims to come to Syria and support the mujahideen, Al-Makki also ran a local campaign calling on Syrians to join the mujahideen. In an interview with American media activist Bilal Abdul Kareem,[16] Al-Makki condemned scholars and preachers, and declared: "Jihad is now compulsory for every individual who is a preacher."



Khattab Al-Otaibi

Khattab Al-Otaibi

Al-Otaibi, also known as Rawaha, another Saudi native, goes by Roa7h on Snapchat. His Snapchat posts show him telling many jokes and stories, as well as reciting jihadi poems. He often express his admiration of his Snapchat followers and commends them for following him even though by doing so they are exposing themselves to detection. In one post, Al-Otaibi shared a video of a gathering of local and foreign jihadis, from Bahrain, Turkey, India, and elsewhere, cooking food, and reciting jihadi songs and poems. In another Snapchat post, Al-Otaibi shared a story of a Syrian teen who returned to Syria to fight after relocating to Germany with his family. According to Al-Otaibi, the boy had decided to return to Syria during the battle for Aleppo, after seeing Snapchat posts by the mujahideen, and after learning from them that participating in jihad is obligatory for the people of Syria. Although HTS was not at this time accepting new recruits due to complications on the ground, he said, the boy had entered Syria and joined it – being a Syrian native had worked to his advantage.



Haritha Al-Janoubi

Haritha Al-Janoubi

Al-Janoubi, another Saudi fighter in HTS, who goes by Aljanubi_h on Snapchat, is, like Al-Otaibi, cheerful and enjoys interacting with his followers on Snapchat and answering their questions. In a Snapchat post titled "Preparation stages before leaving for jihad," in response to a question from one of his followers, Al-Janoubi encouraged his audience to focus on acquiring Islamic knowledge as well increasing the time they spend in prayer and other acts of worship. He also stressed that it is important for potential recruits to understand that jihad is religious duty, and not to base their decision on emotions evoked by speeches, scenes, or images. He encouraged potential recruits to expand their military knowledge and to work out every day, to prepare for hardships. Another of his Snapchat posts featured a veteran Chechen fighter, Abu Muslim Al-Shishani, in an encounter with Saudi jihadis who had fought in Chechnya in the 1990s. Al-Shishani praised his Saudi comrades for their bravery and knowledge, and urged Muslims to come to Syria and join jihadi groups; to those who cite strife and infighting in Syria as excuses to stay away, he said: "To whom would you leave the women and children? You should come to Syria to fix the situation."

Abu Osamah Sa'ih

Sa'ih, another Saudi jihadi in HTS, who goes by malmohajer6 on Snapchat, does not, like Al-Otaibi and Al-Janoubi, show his face in his Snapchat posts. His posts focus mainly on military and political analysis of the situation in Syria, and shows different types of weapons to his Snapchat followers and encourages them to join the mujahideen in Syria. In a post titled "When Are You Marching Forth for Jihad?" encouraging his followers coming to Syria not to worry about the families they leave behind, he shared the story of a fighter named Abu Sanad who had carried out a martyrdom operation and left three little girls and a wife. A few days after his death, Sa'ih said, many donors called in to provide financial assistance for his family, and they are now better off than before he was killed.



Fundraising campaign launched by Sa'ih to purchase thermal rifle scope

In a post titled "Before You Come To Syria," Sa'ih noted that the international community and countries in the region would like to end the Syrian conflict with a political solution, and that as a result he advised those who planned to come to wage jihad in Syria to postpone their plans and in the meantime continue to prepare physically and mentally. In the same post, he stressed that he was trying to show his followers the real situation on the ground, because "sadly, some of the brothers who have come to Syria and learned about the reality have left. They had thought that the situation is like a 10-second Snapchat video, or a riverside picnic, or a gathering for reciting nasheeds. The reality is we fight, we wage jihad, and we do guard duty." He also encouraged his followers to donate money to help the mujahideen, posting information about campaigns such as "Winter Clothing" campaign, in which donors give $100 to fully outfit one fighter for winter. In one fundraising campaign he initiated on Snapchat, he asked for donations to buy a thermal rifle scope, which he said costs $6,500. In another Snapchat post, he showed a Pulsar thermal scope and said that it had been a game changer in the war in Syria, and that with it one fighter had managed to kill 20 people in one night.



Abu Al- Al-Shabwani

Abu Ali Al-Shabwani

Al-Shabwani, believed to be of Yemeni origin, is also an HTS fighter, and on Snapchat goes by kheretkhlel88. In his Snapchat posts, he highlights his daily activities and shares stories of martyred fighters, and also posts about recreational activities, food, coffee, and gatherings where poetry is recited. One interesting story he shared was a eulogy for his friend Khattab Al-Qahtani, in which he said that he had been friendly and kind to everyone, and generous. Al-Sabwani prayed for Al-Qahtani to be in Paradise, and shared a video showing Al-Qahtani joking with other fighters.