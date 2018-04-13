Media Outlet That Interviews Jihadi Militants & Figures In Syria Solicits Funds Via Bitcoin, Monero Cryptocurrencies

The On The Ground News (OGN) media outlet, promoted by American media activist and OGN correspondent Bilal Abdul Kareem, recently asked its audience on Facebook and Twitter for funds via the Bitcoin and Monero cryptocurrencies. Bilal Abdul Kareem has on many occasions interviewed Al-Qaeda-linked militants in Syria[1] and prominent jihadi figures such as Sheikh 'Abdallah Al-Muhaysini.[2] While Kareem says that OGN tries to present an objective view of news in Syria, it is clear that both the outlet and Kareem are sympathetic to jihadis, although he is very critical of the Islamic State. During Kareem's June 2017 interview with Al-Muhaysini, he said: "A few days ago there was an assassination attempt [against you] but thank Allah it didn't succeed." Kareem also maintained a friendly rapport during the interview.

The Bitcoin address provided by OGN shows that so far there has been one transaction from Feb 6, 2018, for $53.91.[i2]