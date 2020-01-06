Masked Fighters Announce Creation Of 'Imam Hussein Martyrdom Brigades', Vow To Attack U.S. 'In Near Future' To Avenge Killings Of Soleimani And Al-Muhandis

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On January 6, 2020, several YouTube channels[1] posted a video featuring a group of masked fighters armed with rifles and RPGs, identifying themselves as members of the Imam Al-Hussein Martyrdom Brigades, and vowing to attack the U.S. in the near future to avenge the deaths of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force (IRGC-QF) commander Qassem Soleimani and Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) deputy-commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

In the video, an unidentified speaker reading from a piece of paper says: "We, the Imam Hussein Martyrdom Brigades, will attack America, the great devil and the enemy of nations, in the near future Allah willing, to honor the blood of the martyrs."

The speaker then stresses that "targeting the leaders of the resistance will only strengthen us and solidify our determination and steadfastness in the path of jihad." He concludes his statement by citing Quran 32:22 "We will certainly wreak vengeance upon the criminals," with his fellow fighters then declaring: "I am at your service Oh Hussein, I am at your service Oh Hussein."