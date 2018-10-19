Malhama Tactical – A Jihadi Private Military Contractor Operating In Syria, Comprising Former Russian Soldiers – Trains Fighters From Al-Qaeda Affiliated HTS, TIP, Fundraises Using Bitcoin And Selling Merchandise Online, Is Active On Social Media

Introduction

The jihadi private military contractor Malhama Tactical (MT), which operates in Syria, has worked with Jabhat Fath Al-Sham (formerly Jabhat Al-Nusra, the Al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria), as well as Ahrar Al-Sham.[1] Created "around 2016," according to its current commander Abu Salman Belarus,[2] it comprises about a dozen instructors,[3] primarily former Russian military.[4] Its members have participated in battles for Idlib, Aleppo, and other locations since at least 2015.[5] It has helped train various forces in Syria, including from Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham and from the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP),[6] including in the use of various weapons and equipment – its social media accounts show it training fighters with tanks, RPGs, and small arms, as well as in tactics and long-range marksmanship. It has a considerable social media presence; in November 2016 it recruited on Facebook for instructors who were prepared to "constantly engage, develop and learn."[7]

The following report will review MT's social media activity, including its fundraising efforts, training for jihadi groups, and the weapons it trains fighters to use, with a focus on each individual account.



Malhama Tactical's Facebook advertisement.

Mahalma Tactical Founded By Abu Rofiq, Now Led By Abu Salman Belarus

Its founder, an Uzbek named Abu Rofiq who was reportedly formerly a member of an elite Russian military unit,[8] stated that the group is willing to operate wherever Sunni Muslims are oppressed,[9] including China[10] and Myanmar, or the North Caucasus.[11] Abu Rofiq, 24, was killed in a Russian airstrike in Idlib on February 7, 2017; he had reportedly maintained a Telegram channel.[12] Today, the group is led by Abu Salman Belarus.[13]



Abu Rofiq. (Source: Almasdarnews.com/article/unknown-airstrike-kills-elite-nusras-squad-leader-idlib/, February 7, 2017)

On June 15, 2018, Abu Salman Belarus tweeted a video of Abu Rofiq with the text: "Abu Rofiq an ex amir of Malhama Tactical who created the instructor team, was martyred in 2017."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1007726637302022145

Abu Salman Belarus operates what appears to be the group's primary Twitter account (@SalmanBelarus), on which he posts in English, Turkish, and Russian. He also operates an Instagram account (@salmanbelarus). MT maintains a Telegram channel (Malhama Tactical), a Facebook page, and an account on the Russian social media site VKontakte. An MT YouTube channel was shut down around August 2018. There is also a Malhama Tactical Indonesia Instagram account (@malhama.id) and Facebook page, and posts in Indonesian related to the group have been found on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

In a video titled "Former Russian Soldiers In The Opposition Line," uploaded on September 7, 2018 by the YouTube channel Sahih Medya, a Turkish journalist introduced a masked man as Abu Salman. He added that some of the group's trainers are former Russian soldiers. Abu Salman, speaking in accented Turkish, stated in the video: "We are not mercenaries... We came here to help, because we are an ummah, we are Muslims."[14]



Youtube.com/watch?v=4xyF4u4xDAs

Mahalma Tactical Fundraising: Bitcoin, Indonesian Merchandise, And Turkish Construction Materials

On October 18, 2018, the MT Telegram channel posted a message about a new project and fundraising campaign. According to the post, they "have created good conditions for training; practice grounds, lodging places and bathrooms." Now, they plan to modernize the training and are asking for funding for airsoft rifles. "One set of ball ammunition and charging costs about $600. To complete the work of the camp we need 16 sets." For this reason, MT is looking to raise $8,000. The message adds that 150 "brothers" undergo training at their camp each month. The post ends by giving another Telegram handle "for feedback": @TacticalReview.





MT raises funds on social media, requesting donations in Bitcoin and by other means. On August 4, Abu Salman tweeted: "Dear brothers, our project needs help and support, you can donate for our team by Bitcoin wallet anonymously and safely, text me DM. Please retweet and share."

On October 8, 2018, Abu Salman tweeted a video showing sand, cinder blocks, and bags of cement marked with the name KÇŞ Çimento, a cement company based in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey,[15] and noted that they were obtained with "the help coming from our brothers" but that the need for "support" was ongoing. He wrote in Turkish: "Praise be to Allah, with the help coming from our brothers we got some material for the establishment of a training camp. The project is continuing but we are still missing some things, those who want to give support and help can send [me] a message."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1049296540744015872

The group also appears to sell tee shirts with its logo. On July 17, 2018, Abu Salman tweeted photos of shirts along with color and size information, with text in Russian.



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1019286393363853313

MT tee shirts are also offered for sale by others. For example, a July 29, 2017 Instagram post by @balaruna_attack featured photos of an MT tee shirt; the text, in Indonesian, asked "Who likes to play airsoftgun" and described the product. Additionally, a November 10, 2017 Instagram post by @zinkistore showed an MT tee shirt, writing "Collection of @zinkistore da'wah shirts. Suitable for young people today. For leisure or certain events." The English in the post read: "Ready stock!"



Instagram.com/p/BXHnw3LFy3t/?tagged=ak47lovers; Instagram.com/p/BXHnq6CF5pp/?tagged=ak47lovers



Instagram.com/p/BbUM-EJFmAD/?taken-by=zinkistore

On November 11, Abu Salman tweeted: "Urgent! Our brothers in training camp need solar panel or generator and battery. Please help with purchase, it costs almost $200. You can help anonymously and safely, please text me DM."

Mahalma Tactical Trains Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), "East Turkestan," And Maldives Fighters

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham

Many of Abu Salman's tweets include information on MT trainees, including from Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham, "guys from East Turkestan," likely a reference to TIP, and "the brothers from Maldives." On July 4, 2018, Abu Salman tweeted: "There are our students and this our last job, special forces of #HTS. Brothers made good job, they were training hard."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1014575494854045711

On August 17, 2018, Abu Salman tweeted: "We stand with #HTS."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1030424628253155328

On July 24, Abu Salman tweeted: "There are our students and this our last job, special forces of #HTS. Brothers made good job, they were training hard," and posted several photos of a group of fighters. The photos bear the HTS logo in the top left corner.



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1014575494854045711

On June 20, Abu Salman retweeted from @FlagsAswed: "HTS & Jabal Islam raid regime positions 12km behind lines & killed 17 Assadists, destroying heavy 23mm guns & outposts. Commander of HTS units Abu Abd Alaziz Mahmood promises more to come." Belarus then wrote on the tweet: "This is our students, not our assault team, we are working to recover our strike team, very soon inshaaLlah."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1009463456091820035

HTS's Red Headband Force

An August 20, 2018 retweet by Abu Salman from @worldonalert stated: "New #HTS special forces unit 'Asoyib al-Mawt' [another name for the Red Headband forces] finished training with #Malhama_Tactical in #Idlib." The tweet included a photo of a group of fighters with red headbands. The same day, @salmanbelarus posted on Instagram a photo of fighters wearing red headbands with the caption: "It's our students 'Asoyib al-Mawt' they were trained by our instructors."



Twitter.com/worldonalert/status/1031617171661758464, Instagram.com/p/Bmt7XFThy7d/?taken-by=salmanbelarus

A week later, on August 27, the official HTS news agency Ebaa' released a video about its new "Red Headband" force, featuring the same group of men that appeared in Abu Salman's August 20 tweet and Instagram post. Ebaa' stated that these operatives train in suicide missions and attack "behind enemy lines."[16]

"The Guys From East Turkestan"

On October 7, Abu Salman tweeted a video of two men apparently practicing reloading rifles from a prone position, with a comment in Russian and Turkish. The Turkish stated: "In the coming days we will release a new video from Al-Qolam [also spelled Al-Qalam] media[17] for you, the training of our friends from East Turkestan."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1048968954906140672

On October 5, 2018, Abu Salman posted a video of two men conducting target practice, adding in Turkish: "Today we finished the training of the guys from East Turkestan. Soon I'll go to another training [session] inshaallah, I made a little video for you guys with my greetings."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1048142256585232384

"The Brothers From The Maldives"

On September 21, Abu Salman posted a video of fighters training and wrote in Turkish: "The training of the brothers from the Maldives."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1043062248783142912

Mahalma Tactical Weapons Training – Tanks, RPGs, Small Arms

A September 30, 2018 tweet by Abu Salman featured a six-second video of a tank, with the comment: "Tank in our camp, it was today, brothers learn how to ride a tank."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1046331574453776385

In an August 17, 2018 post with a video, Abu Salman wrote: "Tactical course for professional shooters of RPG has finished and this video from our camp during exercise and practical shooting."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1030466268049104896

On July 24, Abu Salman posted a photo of men at target practice, with text in Russian and English. The English read: "Special course for shooters of PKM." The PKM is a Russian-made machine gun.

Mahalma Tactical's Prestige

MT's prestige among jihadis was reflected in a response to a December 17, 2017 tweet by the jihadi fundraising group Al-Sadaqah asking for "projects you would like to see done for the mujihideen." One response was "Training to Malhama Tactical level for urban and gorilla [sic] warfare..."[18]

Malhama Tactical On Twitter: June-August 2018

MT leader Abu Salman Belarus's Twitter account, which appears to be the main MT account, has been active since December 2017. The account currently has 2,133 followers and 821 tweets. The account bio reads: "Commander of Malhama Tactical, we are the military instructors, we've been teaching rebels how to fight and provide emergency aid on battlefield since 2013." The following tweets by Abu Salman are from June-August 2018.[19]



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus

On August 7, Abu Salman tweeted: "Wow. I'm waiting for this video for a long time, it's our last job, special training course for shooters of PKM. I hope very we'll watch the video." He posted a photo of a rifle and wrote: "It costs almost 150$ on market now, incredible, 2 years ago it cost 500$."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1026966699294248960, Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1026910702487908352

An August 2 tweet in English and Russian featured a photo of a man firing an RPG and announced in English: "We announcing the course for shooters of RPG, all the details and register for the course on our telegram channel. Malhama Tactical."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1024990850567352321

Also on August 2, Abu Salman tweeted: "Special course for professional shooters of PKM, it's our video, watch and enjoy. Full video in our telegram channel." It included a link to the MT Telegram channel.



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1024984617458302976

Again on August 2, he tweeted: "Today we have finished another course of in Aleppo, brothers worked very well and showed excellent results." The next day, he posted a photo of four armed masked fighters.



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1024971852274429953, Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1024734608536096769

On July 31, Abu Salman retweeted a message by On the Ground News that read: "A group of military professionals (Malhama Tactical) has been quietly holding intense military training courses for rebels in Idlib so they can use their military equipment more efficiently than ever before. OGH takes you to their camp on testing day! Retweet!"



Twitter.com/OGNreports/status/1024568797833961472

A July 23 tweet featured two photos of fighters training; one was captioned "Special course for shooters of PKM has began, brothers become better, today they were shooting targets at 600m, it was amazing."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1021424394080595968, Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1021419665082540032

On July 11, Abu Salman tweeted a photo of fighters in action with a caption in Russian and English. The English announced: "You can register for special training courses for shooters of PKM."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1017121825065758720

In a series of tweets on July 10, Abu Salman wrote: "Yesterday was a great operation against #SAA in Jabal Turkman, one group of them who attacked was our students, they were fighting so good Alhamdulillah. May Allah protect them all." He wrote in Turkish: "Inshallah in a short time we will wipe out these dogs of hell. May Allah help us to wipe out this ISIS curse. What kind of dishonor is this? They killed a woman and child last night, damn you." Another tweet from the same day read: "Dirty dogs of hell, they are worse than kuffar, o my brothers let's start to fight against these bastards."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1016596970486497280, Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1016584834662174720,

Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1016579610992103424

On July 8, Belarus tweeted: "The firm that serves a jihadist clientele" along with a link to an April 3, 2017 video news story about MT by the UK Channel 4 News.[20]



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1016062897695444998

On July 8, Abu Salman shared a video and wrote: "Video from our grenade launcher classes, professional shooters RPG, today we have finished."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1016020550882349057

In a June 30 tweet, Abu Salman included a photo of a camouflaged fighter and a caption in Russian and English. The English read: "Commander of instructor team Malhama Tactical."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1013109139042701312

On June 25, Abu Salman announced in English, "Announcing the courses for the training of shooter PKM & RPG," followed by text in Russian.



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1011306837977763841

On June 16, Belarus tweeted: "The best moments of training and fighting | instructor team – Malhama Tactical. Operations against Syrian regime and ISIS."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1007944938821124096

On June 14, Belarus tweeted: "Malhama Tactical is going to come back, very soon you will see new videos inshaaLlah."



Twitter.com/SalmanBelarus/status/1007397282474549248

Malhama Tactical On YouTube

MT maintained a YouTube channel that was shut down around mid-August 2018. It featured instruction videos on topics ranging from weapons maintenance and laying ambushes to battlefield first aid.[21]

In February 2018, On The Ground News posted a video on YouTube showing MT militants training and speaking with reporter Bilal Abdul Kareem. In the video, Kareem visited a training camp and discussed how MT operates and said that many of the group's members were formerly in the Russian airborne forces.[22]

Click below to view the On The Ground News video showing MT militants training.

Following is the transcript of the video:

Bilal Abdul Kareem: "Assalamualaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu, I am Bilal Abdul Kareem for on the ground news and we are here in northern Syria. An interesting thing, today we, OGN has been given unprecedented access for Western journalists into one of the training camps of some of the rebel fighters. Now a lot of people wonder: How have rebel fighters who are out-gunned, out-manned, been able to survive for six years? Well there are some of these rebel fighters which are highly, highly trained. And they are going to allow us to actually take a look at some of their tactics and how they are able to fight the Russians, the Iranians, the Bashar Al-Assads, and all of the other ones that go along with them. Now one of the key tactics that they use is the fact that you never ever see them. But the reality is that they are there."

Abdussamad Dagül: "This exercise is called fire correction. It works in a two-man system. One is a shooter and the other one has a highly powered binoculars and is giving the correction to his partner so they make sure that they hit the target 100 percent."

Fighter 1: "Granate! Working!"

Fighters throw grenades, shoot from a trench, and maneuver around buildings.

Bilal Abdul Kareem: "This is a highly trained team. And they're demonstrating right now how they clear out an area that could potentially have hostiles, and they're not only planning to take countrysides, but they're planning to take the cities as well. So this type of preparation is very very important for them to reach their goals."

Fighter performs a fireman's carry on Abdussamad Dagül.

Abdussamad Dagül: "This is a tactical evacuation. Just imagine I would be an injured soldier on his leg, and this is how they would evacuate me from the battlefield. Now, I would be the injured soldier and they brought me out of the dangerous area now to give me first aid before they bring me to the closest hospital."

Fighters practice performing first aid on Abdussamad Dagül

Fighter 2: "Please move a bit. Here is the injury."

Fighter 3: "Should I turn him back?"

Fighter 2: "Yes."

Fighter 3: "The time is 11:40."

Fighter 2: "Are there no more injuries?"

Fighter 3: "No. We are done. The pulse is okay."

Bilal Abdul Kareem: "Part of what makes this force so effective throughout these years that they have been fighting the Assad regime is that quite a few of these fighters, like the one sitting next to me, were actually members of the Russian airborne forces. Firstly I'd like to ask you, why did you come to Syria?"

Fighter 4: "We came here to protect the weak women and children and to help the people which made their choice and did rise against the tyrant."

Bilal Abdul Kareem: "And how do you feel exactly about Russian forces being here in Syria fighting on the side of Bashar Al-Assad?"

Fighter 4: "Of course the dyannmics of the war have changed a bit, but it makes no different to us against whom to fight. Russia, Iran, Shiaa's from Pakistan and Afghanistan."

Malhama Tactical On Instagram

The @salmanbelarus Instagram account identifies itself as operated by "AbuSalman Belarusi" and states: "Commander of Malhama Tactical, we've been training Syrian rebels how to fight and provide emergency aid since 2013, and provides the group's Twitter and Telegram account links." As of this writing it has 20 posts and 85 followers.[23]



Instagram.com/salmanbelarus

The "Malhama Tactical Indonesia" Instagram account (@malhama.id) has 26 posts and 102 followers.



Instagram.com/malhama.id

A search for the hashtag #malhamatactical on Instagram returned 176 photos and videos.



Instagram.com/explore/tags/malhamatactical

On August 17, @salmanbelarus posted a photo of a fighter with a weapon and the caption "Instructor."



Instagram.com/p/Bmk5FNfnQwG/?taken-by=salmanbelarus

On August 20, @salmanbelarus posted a photo of fighters running toward an explosion with a caption in Russian.



Instagram.com/p/Bmt7gGhBl8W/?taken-by=salmanbelarus

On August 9, @salmanbelarus posted a photo of armed fighters in a pickup truck. The caption read: "Strike team of #malhamatactical."



Instagram.com/p/BmRFP36nppM/?taken-by=salmanbelarus

Malhama Tactical On Telegram

MT's Telegram channel was created June 25, 2018; it has 687 members and posts almost daily. The channel description is in Russian.[24]

On June 25, MT posted a link to its Twitter page and wrote in English and Russian. The English read: "Announcing the courses for the training of shooter PKM & RPG."

A July 23 announcement read: "Special course for shooters of PKM has began, brothers become better, today they were shooting targets at 600m, it was amazing." The post also featured a video and a photo of fighters training, with a caption in Russian. This content had been previously tweeted by Abu Salman.

An August 14 post of two photos of masked armed fighters holding large weapons was accompanied by text in Russian.

On August 14, MT posted a short video of fighters training with RPGs. The caption was in Russian.

Malhama Tactical On Facebook

The MT Facebook page (Военно-тактическая подготовка, Malhama Tactical), was last active in April 2017. It has 145 "likes" and 176 followers. There is also a "Malhama Tactical Indonesia" Facebook page that is currently active, with 208 followers.

The page's profile picture shows six fighters with an MT watermark.

On March 5, 2017, MT posted in Russian and English; according to the English, "We lost access to our old facebook group, all admins blocked. Follow our new page to be always aware of the updates."

On March 9, 2017, MT posted a photo of five fighters identified as "Shock Strike Group (Aleppo)."

A March 19, 2017 post in Russian linked to a YouTube video on "Rebel SWAT training."

A March 5, 2017 post showed a photo of fighters with weapons and a caption in Russian.

The "Malhama Tactical Indonesia" Facebook page (Facebook.com/MTindonesiaofficial/) posts photos and videos several times per month.



Facebook.com/MTindonesiaofficial

Malhama Tactical On Russian Social Media Site VKontakte

The MT page on the Russian social media site Vkontakte has 90 followers; it was active from May to July 2017.[25] The page's "Information" section links to the group's Twitter, Telegram, and defunct YouTube accounts, and gives additional account information: "Для связи: @PigHunters."



Vk.com/malhamatacticalvk

The content shared on the group's Vkontakte page is in Russian, and includes 12 videos and some graphically altered photos.