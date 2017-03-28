'A Lion Does Not Eat Carrion': ISIS's Message To The Istanbul New Year's Eve Nightclub Killer

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.



In the early hours of January 1, 2017, an ISIS terrorist attacked the Reina nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey, killing 39 people and wounding 79.[1] The attacker, Abdulgadir Masharipov (alias Muhammed Horasani), from Uzbekistan, was captured alive on January 16, 2017, in the Esenyurt district of Istanbul.[2] He was detained and interrogated, and was arraigned February 11, 2017.[3]

Masharipov was captured during an operation focusing on an ISIS safe house, where police found two handguns, two aerial drones, several cellphone SIM cards, a tablet computer, several handwritten notes, and $197,000 in cash.[4]

As Masharipov was brought to court for the initial hearing, the prosecutor's indictment revealed that police had recovered, from the tablet, a voice message from an ISIS emir in Raqqa, Syria. According to the indictment, the emir, who appears to be the senior ISIS member in charge of Turkish operations, gave his farewells to Masharipov and guaranteed that his family would be well cared for after the attack, and also tried to reassure him that he need not worry about his family under any circumstances. The Turkish authorities did not make the content of the message available to the public, only the fact that that the recording had been a farewell message. The farewell was recorded before the Reina attack on the assumption that Masharipov was going to die in it, since it was originally planned as a suicide mission. However, Masharipov survived and fled the scene.[5]

After Masharipov's arrest, online ISIS members and supporters praised him on social media, calling him "Lion of Istanbul" – particularly in various ISIS groups on the encrypted messaging app Telegram. On February 22, 2017, the known Turkish ISIS Telegram account El-Vela Ve'l-Bera ("Loyalty and Disavowal"; al-Wala wal-Bara in Arabic), posted the transcript of the farewell message, referring to the message as the "Reina Attack Order recovered from the tablet of the Lion of Istanbul (Allah predestines him either victory or martyrdom)."

The following is the translation of the message from Turkish, as it was posted by the El-Vera Ve'l-Bera Telegram account.

"Our dear friend Abu Muhammed,

"We know you by your name only, we have heard good things about you. Allah will make you greater. You have likely been told that it is safe to communicate via this medium. To show these unbelievers and dogs that they are not in safety wherever they are, you have been chosen to carry out this action. They think that Istanbul is their castle and they are safe in there. Isn't it necessary for one of the servants of Allah to show them that they should not drop bombs on children and women and that they should not kill Muslims?

"Your single deed over there equals 10 deeds of ours here. You are among them there. You are like a wolf in the middle of a flock of sheep. The Head of the Muslims has ordered more than once that we kill in Turkey; we blast bombs in Turkey, and we make turn its night into day. Whoever takes your attack as an example and carries out similar attacks, you will be completely honored for those attacks forever by Allah as well.

"If you need anything, request it from our brothers. Most of all, there is no more waiting, my brother, no more. Do not delay the attack, for Allah's sake. This world is like carrion, and a lion does not eat carrion. In fact, a lion does not look at the side where carrion exists. Because of this, expel mortal life out from your heart. Make your intention clear and clean; attack your enemies, attack.

"Abu Muhammad, I think I have talked enough. I wish from the greatest Allah to accept your and our jihad and martyrdom."

Since carrion is regarded as unclean, this is both a religious and a cultural reference. But in his message to Masharipov, the ISIS emir used this expression and this reference to encourage Masharipov in his suicide mission, repeating the statement "This world is like carrion, and a lion does not eat carrion," basically asking him not to distract himself with the beauties of this world and to aim for the hereafter with his suicide mission. There is a frequent focus common among jihadis, particularly among ISIS supporters, on encouraging violent action right now by contrasting the dead things of this world (Duniya) with the hereafter (Al-Akhirah).

*Dr. Ahmet S Yayla is Adjunct Professor in the Faculty of Criminology, Law and Society at George Mason University.