Twitter Account Appearing To Be That Of Saudi Air Force Trainee Who Carried Out Terror Attack at Pensacola Naval Air Station

A Twitter account with the handle @M7MD_SHAMRANI appears to be linked to Saudi Royal Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, who on December 6, 2019, carried out a shooting attack at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida, where he had been training for two years.

The last tweet from the account, just hours before the attack, appeared to be a letter in English addressed to the American people expressing animosity towards the U.S. for "funding crimes against Muslims … and humanity." Although it states that the author does not hate the American people, it reflects discontent with U.S foreign policy and refers to "invasion of Muslim countries" and support for Israel. It is not clear who wrote the letter.

The account's bio included a saying by the Prophet Muhammad: "The believers, in their love, mercy, and kindness to one another are like a body: if any part of it is ill, the whole body shares its sleeplessness and fever." The saying is commonly used to encourage unity among Muslims.

While there is no photo of the user on the account, a photo of his U.S. government ID has been shared by others on social media.

The account username is in Arabic, and the user joined Twitter in October 2012. The account had 358 followers, and followed 56 accounts, including those of the U.S. Chief of Naval Operations, U.S. Secretary of Defense, and the CENTCOM Arabic- and English-language accounts.

Also on December 6, the account retweeted a tweet by The Times of Israel that included the full text of President Donald Trump's speech recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The account owner appeared to be influenced by Saudi preachers such as the imprisoned Abdul Aziz Al Tarifi and Kuwaiti preacher Hakim Al-Mutairi, among others. Most of his retweets focused on injustice done to Palestinians and Palestinian grievances. Some of the tweets also shed light on atrocities committed in Syria.

One of the most interesting posts is a retweet by the Taliban. The tweet includes an article by Al-Qaeda strategist Mustafa Hamid, aka Abu Al-Walid Al-Masri, that states that "the safety of civilians is guaranteed by the mujahideen.”\"

Most of the tweets consist of retweets reflecting interest in Islamic ideologies and wisdom, as well as a passion for Arabic literature. The account also focuses on retweeting news such as the burning of a Quran at a rally in Norway in November 2019, or violence against Arab Muslims in Israel.

The account retweeted an excerpt from a book by Mohammad Qutb, the Islamist author, scholar and teacher best known as the younger brother of the Egyptian Islamist Muslim Brotherhood thinker Sayyid Qutb.

The account has since been suspended.