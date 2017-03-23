From The JTTM Archives: ISIS Supporters After March 2016 Brussels Attacks: America Is Next; London Will Become An ISIS Province; Europe Faces Dark Future

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

In recent days, the ISIS-affiliated media company Al-Wafa' has published a series of articles praising the March 22, 2016 Brussels attacks. The articles, tweeted via the Al-Wafa's Twitter account (@alwafa014794755), also include explicit threats to Western countries. One writer promised that the U.S. was next in line after Belgium, and that ISIS fighters will soon attack it. He added that all American citizens worldwide were legitimate targets, and warned that ISIS soldiers would capture American women and sell them at slave markets. Another writer vowed that ISIS would soon invade Britain and turn London into an ISIS province. One article threatened that ISIS members would soon target European countries and cities including Portugal, Hungary, Madrid, Rome, Amsterdam, and more. It also states that ISIS would attack nightclubs, stadiums, and schools, and indiscriminately target women, children, and the elderly.

Following are excerpts from three notable articles:

"Today It Is Brussels And [Its] Airport, And Tomorrow It Might Be Portugal And Hungary"

On March 23, Al-Qurtubi Al-Qurashi (the name "Al-Qurtubi" is related to the city of Cordoba, Spain) published an article titled "Today it is Brussels and [its] Airport, and Tomorrow it Might Be Portugal and Hungary." While the threats to Portugal and Hungary appear only in the title, the meaning is that no European nation or capital is safe from ISIS attacks.

Al-Qurtubi opens by praising the ISIS members who carried out the attack in Brussels, the EU capital and a member of the anti-ISIS coalition. He says: "They [the perpetrators] told Belgium: We have come to you today with bombs, explosive belts, and rifles. We will yet send you to hell in coffins. Yes, by the Almighty Allah, we will strike you in the nightclubs, the stadiums, the schools, and the universities; on land, on sea, and everywhere. We will target the military, the police, women, men, the elderly, and children. We will leave none of you [alive]."

"Paris And Brussels Were Just The Beginning; We Will Establish A Province [Of The Islamic State] In London"

In an article titled "Paris and Brussels were Just the Beginning; We Will Establish A Province [of the Islamic State] in London," author Abu Wahbah Al-Gharib threatens British Prime Minister David Cameron, and says: "My message in this article is addressed to the Crusader pig Cameron. Do not think that what happened in Brussels, and before that in Paris, is far from you, oh lowly Crusader. With Allah's help, the caliphate Soldiers will soon invade the heart of your home, England, defender of the cross, and later invade America, the tyrant of this age and the protector of the Jews in Palestine. With Allah's help, the future will be even bitterer. Europe will live in a black nightmare that it will only emerge from after the 'ukab banner [the ISIS flag] will fly on its soil."

"America, You Are Next"

Another article, "America, You are Next" by Abu Muqatil Al-Layth Al-Kinani (the name hints at Egyptian origin) sets its sights on the U.S.. The author promises that ISIS will avenge the American injustices committed in Iraq. He writes: "America has forgotten that Muslims do not accept humiliation and will not forget to retaliate. We haven't forgotten the screams of the virgin girls who were raped when you invaded Iraq. Today, with Allah's help, we will avenge them and restore every maiden's honor. Today we will blow up your honor, today we will eliminate your myth, today we will take your women captive and sell them at slave markets at prices reserved for the most unclean. Today we will take your children and raise them among Muslim children until they grow up, fight, and break the noses of those who remain among you.

"These are not mere pipe dreams or fantasies but facts. If any among you is smart enough to examine the events that transpired, then he will surely realize that you are next. Look at what the caliphate supporters living among you have done. Examine what [San Bernardino attacker] Syed Farook, may Allah have mercy on his soul, and his wife did. They killed many of you. Then how about we send you 10 Syed Farooks? How about we send you eight lions like the heroes who set France on fire and turned it on its head? How about we send you four lions of Brussels? Today we will send you human lightning. Today you will meet your end."

It continues: "Today the caliphate state will invade the heart of your homes and paralyze your economy, stop the traffic at your airports and transportation services. Fear and terror will enter your hearts... The West realizes that this time, the power of the Islamic State is real, and that with Allah's help, the West will collapse and be defeated by the Islamic State. These attacks are outside your areas of control. Your security apparatuses will be unable to expose these quality and precision attacks before they are executed...

"We swear to torch your future and let you taste the fires of this world before you taste the fires of the afterlife. We will blow you up everywhere, we will take you prisoner everywhere. All targets are legitimate for us. We will let you drink from the same chalice that we presented to France and Belgium. Your citizens are a legitimate target for us around the world, from East to West, from North to South. The lions are stalking you and awaiting for the right moment to pounce and to devour your bodies."