Joy And Gloating Among Islamic State Supporters Following London Bridge and Borough Market Attacks

Even before any official claim of responsibility was issued for the London Bridge and Borough Market attacks, which were carried out just after midnight on June 4, 2017, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters expressed joy and satisfaction. Many of them declared, mainly via Telegram, that the attacks were acts of revenge for the bombardment of Muslims in Syria and Iraq by Britain and other Western countries. Several supporters shared a poster that appeared a few hours before the London Bridge attack, in which Muslims were called upon to carry out attacks against the “Crusaders” (i.e., the West) during the month of Ramadan, using vehicles[1] (as indeed was the case in the London Bridge attack). Most of those who responded mentioned the fear and terror that gripped residents of London in particular, and of the West in general, following the attacks carried out in the hearts of their cities in recent years. Some also talked of the continued failure of Western intelligence agencies to thwart the attacks of Islamic State members.

The following are several examples of the responses:

The Telegram channel of a supporter called Bayzid Doğandemir recommended that the people of the West, whom he called “worshippers of the Cross,” surrender to the Islamic State and pay it the jizya (poll tax): “The only solution for you is to pay the jizya willingly while subdued.[2] If you do not pay the jizya, you will spend billions of dollars in security expenses and for failing intelligence agencies, which are unable to stop the attacks of the State of the Islamic Caliphate.”[3]

A post on the Telegram channel called "I Am Yemeni and Proud of My Islam" said: "Oh Crusaders, the Caliphate State, may Allah strengthen it, promised you that dark days were ahead. So know, oh infidels, that we keep our promises. You now see your days turning dark and full of fear and terror. You can expect the future to be darker still, with Allah's help... Rest assured that, just as you burn our children, we will light a fire under your feet and roast your rotten flesh, with the help of Allah the Almighty. We have roared [like lions] in Belgium, France and Germany, and now here we are in London. So expect worse to come. We shall fill your hearts with fear and terror by means of ramming attacks and beheadings."[4]

A user on the Telegram channel called "Ammunition of the Caliphate" wrote that the news photos of British civilians with their hands on their heads proved that the Islamic State has managed to sow fear and humiliation in the hearts of the people of the West. He added: "Oh [people of the] West, we have roaring lions, so have a taste of the suffering we have experienced [at your hands]. We shall pitch you into the arms of our men, strong as lions, and the infidels shall not close their eyes [and get any sleep, for fear]."[5]

ISIS supporters also reposted an image from the November 2016 issue of the organization's Rumiyah magazine which called to carry out ramming attacks in the West.[6

A user on another pro-ISIS Telegram channel wrote: "I do not know whether they [the London attackers] were Muslims carrying out a lone-wolf attack or not, but I have an opinion about it. Despite all the strict security measures taken by Britain, they managed to attack. The Islamic State has not yet claimed responsibility, but the terror [of the Britons] certainly brings us joy..."[7]

An ISIS supporter calling himself Al-Hija gloated that attacks in Western cities have a large impact on the West: "A single attack in one of the countries of the international coalition that is fighting the Caliphate sows fear in [that country] for many months. It causes that infidel country to lose millions of dollars, in addition to the loss of life and the blow to its sense of security, its prestige, its tourism and its global standing. All this undermines daily life in these countries. In addition, attacks of this sort ease the pressure on the lands of the Caliphate because the enemy is preoccupied with himself and with protecting his own security."[8]

Another pro-ISIS Telegram channel posted a list of short messages in English threatening the West, and asked readers to spread them via Twitter. The messages include:

"Coming at You, To the Heart of Your Lands."

"We will continue to terrorize you and ruin your lives."

"Just terror is our way of bringing the flames of war to you."

You boasted of your planes and missiles. So the penalty of your strikes will be paid in your lands."

"Today, we fight you on our land, and tomorrow on your land, by Allah’s permission."

"Soon, the vehicle attacks will be witnessed on your streets, by Allah’s permission."

"Where is your security? Where is your 'intelligence?' A single mujahid. Look at what he has done to you."[9]

List of ready-made tweets threatening the West