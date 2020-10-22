Jihadis' Theological Perception Of The Coronavirus Pandemic: A Review Of Terror Organizations' Responses To COVID-19 And The Resulting Security Implications

print
October 22, 2020
By: Steven Stalinsky and R. Sosnow*

 

 

Latest Posts

October 23, 2020

Al-Qaeda Supporter On Telegram Eulogizes Three Jihadi Commanders Killed In Recent Drone Strike In Syria

October 23, 2020

New Pro-Al-Qaeda Weekly Newspaper Highlights The Group's Ideology And Operations

October 22, 2020

Turkish Jihadis On Telegram Celebrate 9/11, Share Pro-ISIS Content, Encourage Jihad, Praise Martyrdom, Promote Jihadi Leaders Including Al-'Awlaki, Azzam, Al-Muhaysini, Turkish Figures

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

HELP BRIDGE THE LANGUAGE GAP – DONATE TO MEMRI’S 2020 SUMMER CAMPAIGN