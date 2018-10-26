Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Seattle Uber And Lyft Driver Posts Video Of Homemade Bombs Exploding And Content From Anwar Al-'Awlaki, Suleiman Anwar On Facebook, Discusses Jihad, Martyrs, And Drones

print
October 26, 2018

Platform: Facebook Account Name(s): Mohammed White Additional Information: Mohammed White appears to be a driver for Uber and Lyft living in Seattle, Washington. He gives his cellphone number as (302) 438-2684, for which the area code is Delaware. White discusses jihad and martyrs with other Facebook...

The full text of this post is available to subscribers.
Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Reports

February 15, 2020

Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of February 8-15, 2020

February 14, 2020

Photos From Kashmir Solidarity Day Events: Pakistan's Political And Religious Leaders Warn India, Advocate Jihad To Liberate Kashmir

February 14, 2020

Following GoFundMe Suspension, Klan Members Fundraise On PayPal, Fundly Platforms For Veteran Neo-Nazi White Nationalist

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More