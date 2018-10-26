Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Seattle Uber And Lyft Driver Posts Video Of Homemade Bombs Exploding And Content From Anwar Al-'Awlaki, Suleiman Anwar On Facebook, Discusses Jihad, Martyrs, And Drones
Platform: Facebook
Account Name(s): Mohammed White
Additional Information: Mohammed White appears to be a driver for Uber and Lyft living in Seattle, Washington. He gives his cellphone number as (302) 438-2684, for which the area code is Delaware. White discusses jihad and martyrs with other Facebook...
