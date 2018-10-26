Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-ISIS Maryland-Based Jihadi Sheikh Announces Move From Facebook To Telegram, Where He Continues Fundraising On PayPal, Harshly Criticizes West, Egalitarianism, And Corrupt 'Current Generation Of Muslims'

print
October 26, 2018

Platform: Facebook and Telegram Type of account: Islamic State (ISIS) supporter Account name(s): Sheikh Suleiman Anwar Additional Information: Islamic State (ISIS) supporter Sheikh Suleiman Anwar Bengharsa was most recently located in Clarksburg, Maryland, some 30 miles from Washington, D.C. For...

The full text of this post is available to subscribers.
Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Reports

February 15, 2020

Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of February 8-15, 2020

February 14, 2020

Photos From Kashmir Solidarity Day Events: Pakistan's Political And Religious Leaders Warn India, Advocate Jihad To Liberate Kashmir

February 14, 2020

Following GoFundMe Suspension, Klan Members Fundraise On PayPal, Fundly Platforms For Veteran Neo-Nazi White Nationalist

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More