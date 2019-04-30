Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-ISIS Man Connected To Connecticut Posts On Facebook Content Featuring Anwar Al-'Awlaki, Ahmad Musa Jibril, Suleiman Anwar; Wrote: 'US & Its Cronies R The Bad Guys & ISIS Just Wants To Establish Sharia'
Platform: Facebook
Account Name: Abdul-Hamid Mabifah
Additional Information: Abdul-Hamid Mabifah, who studied at University of Saint Joseph in Connecticut, frequently posts content on Facebook featuring Michigan-based Islamist preacher Ahmad Musa Jibril, late Yemeni-American sheikh and Al-Qaeda leader...
The full text of this post is available to subscribers.
Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI
.
Subscribe Today
Members receive daily updates on imminent and potential threats by terrorists, extremist organizations, and individuals worldwide.
Read More
The Cyber & Jihad Lab
Read More
The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.