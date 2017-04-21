Jihadi Reactions To the Attack On The Champs Elysées In Paris

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

Immediately following the news of the attack on April 20, 2017 against police on the Champs Elysées in Paris, and the Islamic State's (ISIS) quick claim of responsibility for the attack,[1] jihadi activity online flooded the networks with reactions of joy, threats, and reminders that targeting France has been one of ISIS's main objectives in the its efforts to project terror in the West. The context of the French elections,[2] the symbolic location, and the fact that ISIS is rapidly losing ground triggered this massive widespread reaction from ISIS supporters and media operatives, in an attempt to increase the momentum and inspire more attacks against the West.

The attacker was identified by the authorities as Karim Cheurfi, 39, a French national. He had been previously convicted for attacking policemen in 2001, and thus was well known to security services. Nonetheless, he had obtained a Kalashnikov and opened fire on a police vehicle, killing one officer and wounding several, before being shot to death.

After the attack, pro-ISIS social media activity immediately filled the networks with messages of congratulations, reposted ISIS videos and audio recordings, nasheeds, and any available content that threatened and called for attacks against the West. The following is some of the content shared by numerous accounts, mainly on Telegram but also on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Similar reactions were found on pro-ISIS channels in many different languages: French, English, Arabic, Indonesian, Turkish, Urdu, Russian etc.

Following are examples of the observed reactions.

A pro-ISIS telegram user shares the words of a nasheed in French published by ISIS and threatening attacks in the West. Many clips of nasheeds and their lyrics were shared, many of them violent calls to wage jihad against ISIS enemies.

Many Facebook users shared, as in the post above, the text of the call by late ISIS spokesman Abu Muhammad Al-Adnani to prioritize targeting the West in its own lands, by any means possible.

A pro-ISIS supporter changed his profile picture following the attack to the above.

Many supporters shared the ISIS claim of the responsibility as published by the A'amaq news agency.

Several pro-ISIS supporters on Facebook shared images, news, and comments about the attacks and expressed their glee. The caption of the image above is a quote from a French nasheed and reads "The spurting blood of pigs." The picture is from the aftermath of the November 13, 2015 Paris attack.

The following posters were reposted and published on various pro-ISIS channels on social media. The posters express the desire to inspire more attacks in the West, threaten the enemies of ISIS and praise the fighters who carry out terror attacks. The recurring motif seems to be burning the enemies, and the posters often refer to the West as "Crusaders" or "Lovers of the Cross."

Photomontage showing French President Francois Hollande captured by ISIS fighters.

France under fire

"Paris is burning and the Islamic state is growing"