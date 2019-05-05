Jihadi Cleric Urges Muslims To Boycott Chinese Products, Specifically Huawei

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On May 4, 2019, Syria-based jihadi cleric Abd Al-Razzaq Al-Mahdi released a two-minute video urging Muslims to boycott Chinese goods due to the country's persecution of the ethnic Uyghur Muslims in East Turkestan (Western China).[1] In the Arabic video released on his Telegram channel, Al-Mahdi says that "Communist China has declared war on Allah and Islam and closed down thousands of mosques in East Turkestan and other countries. They demolished thousands of [other] mosques and turned them into cafes and restaurants in which wine and pork[2] are sold. [These actions] ridicule and mock Islam and Muslims." Al-Mahdi also notes that "China bans prayer, fasting[3] and the distribution of Qurans in East Turkestan and other [places]. It [i.e. China] killed and tortured many thousands of Muslim Uyghurs and others. Three million Uyghurs are [held] in large detention camps [in order to], what they call, 'rehabilitate' them, the purpose [in fact] being to cause people to leave Islam and join Communism."

Among others, Al-Mahdi appeals to Muslims in the Gulf States and asks them to specifically boycott the Chinese telecom company, Huawei, warning that the "Huawei telephone company, affiliated with the Chinese government, transfers information to the Chinese intelligence and disseminates espionage technology to track Muslims; [to discover] with whom they communicate and where they are located. It is obligatory to start boycotting this company and these telephones at the very least."



The above screenshot of Abd Al-Razzaq Al-Mahdi is from the video clip he produced in which he urges Muslims to boycott Chinese products in general and the Chinese telecom company, Huawei, in particular.



The above is a photograph of Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.