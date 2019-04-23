Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) Teaches Courses On Interpretation Of Koran's 'Jihadi Verses' In 25 Towns Across Pakistan

print
April 23, 2019


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

May 12, 2020

In Audio Statement, Al-Qaeda In the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Responds To Dissenters' Challenging Of Execution Of Members Accused Of Espionage

May 12, 2020

Hurras Al-Din Carries Out Large-Scale Raid On Syrian Army, Releases Audio Speech Criticizing Rivals

May 12, 2020

Afghan Taliban Seek Donations To Fight Coronavirus: 'This Is The Best And Unprecedented Opportunity For Spending In The Path Of Allah'

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

What the Arab and Muslim world is saying about the coronavirus crisis - "Bridging the Language Gap" - MEMRI

Contribute Subscribe