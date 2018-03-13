Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan Releases Details Of February 2018 Civilian Casualties

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has released a list of civilian casualties during the month of February 2018. The Islamic Emirate cited foreign and Afghan media sources for its list. In the report, which is given below, Afghan security forces are described as "internal" stooges and mercenaries.

Helmand, Paktia, Paktika, And Ghazni Provinces

"On Thursday 1st February, four members of one and the same family were martyred while three others were injured in the indiscriminate artillery shelling of the internal mercenary soldiers in Tarikh Navar area of Naad Ali district in Helmand province.

"On Thursday 1st February, civilian houses were raided by the savage foreign invaders collaborated by their internal mercenaries in Golaee area of Ghani Khail district in Nangarhar province. In this raid, main gates of several houses were broken; houses were thoroughly searched; innocent people were severely beaten; their valuables were looted, and eventually five villagers were taken away as prisoners.

"On Friday 2nd February, a 19-year-old student of a madrassa (named Asadullah) was martyred by the local campaign soldiers in Lakka Tega area of Garda Cherai district in Paktia province.

"On Friday 2nd February, one innocent man and three women were martyred while three other women were injured in the mortar shelling, randomly fired by the internal stooge soldiers in Cherly village of Gilaan district in Ghazni province.

"On Sunday 4th February, two children were martyred in the indiscriminate mortar shelling of the local mercenary soldiers in Babu Khail village of Jani Khail district in Paktika province.

"On Sunday 4th February, two civilian people were martyred while five others were injured in the random mortar shelling of the internal stooge forces in Balochaan area of Marja district in Helmand province."

Faryab, Nangarhar, And Mardan Wardak Provinces

"On Sunday 4th February, two women and a man were martyred while two more women were injured in the indiscriminate mortar shelling of the internal mercenary forces in Faiz Abad area of Shirin Tagab district in Faryab province.

"On Sunday 4th February, civilian houses were raided by the savage foreign invaders escorted by their internal mercenaries in Zavi area of Khogyani district in Nangarahar province, in which a local chieftain (named Malak Ayyub) was relentlessly martyred.

"On Monday 5th February, a religious madrassa was raided by the savage foreign invaders supported by their internal mercenary forces in Marki Khail district of Sherzad district in Nangarhar province. In this brutal raid, a portion of the madrassa was demolished; one student was injured, while four other students were taken away as prisoners.

"On Monday 5th February, one civilian person was martyred while two others were injured in a brutal raid of the savage foreign invaders and their internal mercenary forces in Alam Khail and Mula Khail areas of Tangi valley in Said Abad district of Maidan Wardak province.

"On Tuesday 6th February, media reported that a newly build residential area called Umari City was demolished by the internal stooge forces in Shore Arab area of Darqad district in Takhar province. This city was built by the civilian people of Khawaj Bahauddin, Darqad and Yangi Qala districts. One thousand shops were already built while the construction works of a mosque, madrassa, clinic, school and park, etc., were in progress.

"According to local eye-witnesses, heavy bulldozers were brought by the local stooge forces, and on the first day, the main central road and several shops of the city were demolished. It is worth-mentioning that the construction work of the city was supervised by a council comprising of local civilian people. Local officials of Takhar district confirmed the destruction of Umari City by adding that this city was demolished because most of the shops belonged to Taliban's relatives or their supporters."

Zabul, Ghazni, Khost, Badghis, And Helmand Provinces

"On Wednesday 7th February, a civilian man (named Fazl-u-Rahman s/o Abdul Nabi) was martyred by the local stooge forces in Surkh Sang village of Arghandab district in Zabul province.

"On Wednesday 7th February, four children belonging to Abdul Wahid family were relentlessly martyred in the indiscriminate bombing of the internal stooge forces, while they were playing in Junab Abad village of Deh-i-Yak district in Ghazni province.

"On Thursday 8th February, seven innocent members of one and the same family were brutally martyred by the mercenary campaign forces near Bati police headquarters in Ali Shair district of Khost province. It was confirmed by Abdul Hanan Jadran, the security officer of this province as well as by Haji Gul Marjan, a member of nomads' council that all the people martyred in the operations of the campaign soldiers, were civilians.

"On Saturday 10th February, a woman was martyred in the indiscriminate artillery shelling of the internal mercenary forces in Tilian area of Dara Boom district in Badghis province.

"On Thursday 15th February, four civilian people were martyred while two others were taken away as prisoners during a raid of the savage foreign invaders and their internal mercenary forces in Taghaz area of Khanashin district in Helmand province.

"On Friday 16th February, Noori village in Sabari district of Khost province was raided by the savage foreign invaders in collaboration with their internal mercenaries, in which, an innocent young man was relentlessly martyred while eighteen other villagers were incarcerated.

"On Friday 16th February, ten innocent people were incarcerated while heavy financial losses were inflicted on the civilians during a brutal raid of the savage foreign invaders and their internal mercenaries in Deval-i-Surkh area of Khak-i-Sapaid district in Farah province.

"On Saturday 17th February, eleven innocent civilians were detained by the internal stooge forces after a skirmish with Taliban in Shalghami Manda and Jogaram areas in Maiwand district of Kandahar province."

Kunduz, Logar, Farah, Kapisa, And Balkh Provinces

"On Saturday 17th February, a woman and a man were martyred while another civilian was injured in the indiscriminate firing of the internal stooge forces in New Road area of Khan Abad district in Kunduz province.

"On Saturday 17th February, civilian houses were raided by the internal mercenary forces in Do-Aab and Guli Khail areas of Tangi valley in Said Abad district of Maidan Wardak province. In this brutal raid, main gates of several houses were blasted in bombs; then numerous valuables and cash money were looted from the houses during their search operations.

"On Monday 19th February, four civilian people were martyred during a raid of the savage foreign invaders and their internal mercenaries in Cheri and Mechi areas of Sabari district in Khost province.

"On Wednesday 21st February, three innocent countrymen were martyred while one person was taken away as prisoner during a raid of the internal stooge forces in Qala Bala village of Pangaram area in Charkh district of Logar province.

"On Saturday 24th February, ten civilian people were martyred while twenty more were injured in the brutal and indiscriminate bombing of the savage foreign invaders and their internal mercenaries in Ganj Abad village of Bala Buluk district in Farah province.

"On Saturday 24th February, one civilian countryman was martyred while another one was injured in a brutal raid of the savage foreign invaders and their internal mercenary forces in Rahmat Abad district of Chahar Bolak district in Balkh province.

"On Sunday 25th February, two children were martyred in the blind and indiscriminate bombing of the savage foreign invaders in Noshahr area of Chamtaal district in Balkh province.

"On Tuesday 27th February, two innocent civilians were martyred while eight others were injured during a raid of the savage foreign invaders seconded by their internal mercenaries in Qaziyan area of Tagab district in Kapisa province."

Source: Alemarah-english.com (Afghanistan), March 6, 2018. The original English of the report has been lightly edited for clarity and standardization.