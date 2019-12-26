ISIS In West Africa Releases Video Showing Execution, Beheading Of 11 Christian Men

On December 26, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) in West Africa released a video showing the execution of 11 Christian men in Borno State, in the north east of Nigeria. According to the video, which was released by ISIS's official A'maq News Agency, the execution of these men is part of an ISIS campaign to avenge the deaths of the group's former leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi and its spokesman Abu Al-Hassan Al-Muhajir. In a message to the "Christians in the world," an unidentified fighter says: "Those who are seen in front of us are Christians, and we will spill their bloods to avenge our glorious sheikhs – the caliph of Muslims, and the official spokesman of the Islamic State Sheikh Abu Al-Hassan Al-Muhajir, may Allah accept them." The video then shows an ISIS fighter shooting one of the men, and ten fighters beheading the rest of the men.

Source: Riot.im, December 26, 2019.