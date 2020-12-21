ISIS West Africa Province Claims Attacks On Christians, Government Forces In Nigeria, Says Christian Targets Are 'At The Top Of The List"

print
December 21, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

December 21, 2020

Omar Saeed Sheikh, Arrested Over Beheading Of U.S.-Jewish Journalist Daniel Pearl, To Be Moved From Karachi Prison

December 21, 2020

Afghan Taliban Accuse U.S. Of Violating Doha Agreement, Threaten 'A Mujahideen Response Against American Forces' In Afghanistan

December 21, 2020

Pro-ISIS Media Outlets Release New Posters Highlighting Their Interest In Christmas Attacks In Paris, U.S.

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More
MEMRI
2020 End-Of-Year Campaign