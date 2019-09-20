ISIS Weekly Al-Naba' Takes Responsibility For 'Deadliest' Attack In Burkina Faso, Challenging Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Outlet's Claim

print
September 20, 2019


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

April 02, 2020

ISIS Editorial Calls U.S.-Taliban Agreement 'Deceptive Acknowledgment Of Defeat In Afghanistan,' Stresses Group's Determination To Continue Waging Jihad

April 02, 2020

Kata'ib Hizbullah Responds To President Trump's Warning: We Know Your Criminal Nature, Do Not Become Involved In Hostile Action In Iraq

April 02, 2020

In Issue Two Of Sawt Al-Hind Magazine, ISIS In Kashmir Declares Afghan Taliban To Be 'Apostate' For Reaching Deal With America

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More