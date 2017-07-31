ISIS Video Shows Its Fighters Of Various Nationalities In Raqqa, Syria; Somali Fighter Threatens Trump, Says ISIS 'Will Slaughter You [Americans] In Your Own Houses'

On July30, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) information office in Raqqa province, Syria released a 30-minute video titled "Withdraw Themselves From Their Own Tribes,"[1] which shows the fighting by ISIS members in Raqqa and emphasizes the foreign fighters participating in it. The video[2] warns tribes in the Raqqa region and its environs against collaborating with the "atheist PKK" – a reference to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) coalition comprising primarily Kurdish forces and constituting the main force fighting ISIS in Raqqa. The video, which is of very high quality, includes all the familiar marks of ISIS video productions: ISIS songs in the background, threatening excerpts from a speech by the late ISIS spokesman Abu Muhammad Al-Adnani, a main narrator, and a number of featured fighters delivering threats to the enemies, in addition to battle scenes involving ISIS fighters in Raqqa and its environs, snipers firing at SDF soldiers and positions, dispatching of bomb-rigged vehicles to SDF positions in Raqqa and its environs, dropping bombs from drones on enemy soldiers and positions, and, to conclude, the execution, by shooting, of a man who had confessed to providing intelligence to SDF members.

This video focuses particularly on presenting foreigners from various countries who came to join ISIS. One, identified as Abu Ishaq Al-Somali, from Somalia, addresses U.S. President Trump in good English, saying: "This is a message to the new pharaoh of today, Donald Trump, you may have your eyes on Al-Raqqah and Mosul, but we have our eyes on Constantinople and Rome. 'Bi Idhn Allah, Bi Idhn Allah [with Allah's permission], we will slaughter you in your own houses.'"



Abu Ishaq Al-Somali

Also appearing in this video are fighters identified as: Abu Mus'ab Al-Magribi (Moroccan), Khaled Al-Tajiki (Tajikistan), Abu Daud Al-Falastini (Palestinian), Abu Sa'd Al Malizi (Malaysia), Abu Safi Al-Hadrami (Hadhramaut, Yemen), Abu Ahmad Al-Tunsi (Tunisia), Abu Talha Al-Turki (Turkey), Abu Al-Walid Al-Shishani (Chechnya), Jund Allah Al-Adheri (Azerbaijan, see below), Abd Al-'Aziz Al-Adheri (Azerbaijan), Abu Abdallah Al-Urduni (Jordan), Abu Ma'n Al-Jazrawi (Arabian Peninsula, apparently Saudi Arabia), Abu Fares Al-Imarati (UAE, see below), Abd Al-Karim Al-Rusi (Russia), Abu Khaled Al-Kazahi (Kazakhstan), and Abu Dhir Al-Jazrawi (Arabian Peninsula, apparently Saudi Arabia). The narrator stresses that all these fighters work shoulder to shoulder and in complete harmony despite their different origins, families, and backgrounds. Some of the fighters are shown digging underground tunnels in Raqqah, and others are shown opening passages in the walls of houses to allow them to move freely in battle.

One of the main speakers in the video, Abu Abdallah Al-Shami, focuses primarily on threats to Sunni Arab tribes in the region that are helping the Kurds who are fighting ISIS. Inter alia, he notes: "From today on, you are our main target. The car bombs will strike you; those whose soldiers attacked in Paris and who carried out attacks in Britain will have no difficulty reaching you, oh you Bedouin, and the coming days will show this to be so."

Al-Shami then addresses ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi,[3] assuring him that the situation of the ISIS fighters in Raqqa was excellent. He also promised him that he and his comrades would continue to promote Islam and would hold on to Raqqa come what may. Likewise, he threatened the Kurdish SDF members, first and foremost Democratic Union Party leader Saleh Muslim, and promised that ISIS would vanquish them and eliminate them.



Passages opened in walls to allow free movement during battles



Abd Al-Karim Al-Rusi aiming at Kurdish enemy positions



Paraplegic fighter Jund Allah Al-Adheri, from Azerbaijan, is carried by his comrade to a bomb-rigged vehicle



Jund Allah Al-Adheri sets out in bomb-rigged vehicle towards his target in Raqqa. Another Azeri fighter, Abd Al-'Aziz Adheri, is shown separately carrying out another car bomb attack elsewhere.



Kazakh fighter Abu Khaled Al-Kazahi receives explanation of aerial footage on computer in advance of an attack



Abu Fars Al-Imarati prior to setting out on a suicide mission; he asks his wife to accept his death with understanding, asks her to be patient, and says that they will meet in Paradise.



Execution of a member of one of the Sunni Arab tribes in the region who was accused of providing intelligence to the SDF.