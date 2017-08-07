ISIS Video Features Australian Fighter Urging 'Monotheists In Australia' To Carry Out Attacks In 'Land Of Crusaders,' Join ISIS In Philippines

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.





On August 7, 2017, Al-Hayat, one of the media arms of the Islamic State (ISIS), released a video featuring an Australian fighter called Abu Adam Al-Australi urging Australian Muslims who are unable to come to Syria to carry out attacks in "the land of Crusaders," or go to the Philippines and fight against the government there.

In the video, titled "Inside the Khilafah Part II," which was posted on multiple pro-ISIS Twitter accounts and Telegram channels, Al-Australi addressed the people living in ISIS provinces and called on them to "hasten to aid" their brothers in the city of Raqqa, saying "unquestionably, the help of Allah is near."

After reciting the "Verse of the Sword" from the Quran, which reads: "And when the sacred months have passed, then kill the polytheists wherever you find them and capture them and besiege them and sit and wait for them at every place of ambush but if they should repent, establish prayer, and give zakah, let them [go] on their way. Indeed, Allah is forgiving and merciful." [Quran 9:5], Al-Australi spoke in English to those who are unable to join the mujahideen in Syria and urged them to go to the Philippines and help "their brothers" in their fight "against the Crusader government of the Philippines." He then criticized the Australian government and accused it of "pledging to help and assist the tyrant in the Philippines.

Addressing the "monotheists" in Australia, Al-Australi said: "If you are unable to make hijrah, then inflict terror upon the kuffar [infidels] and punish them for their crimes against the Muslims. Make the land of the Crusaders your battlefield. They are frontiers of war. The defenders of the cross have no covenant of safety so kill them wherever you find them."

He then urged carpenters and truck drivers to use nail guns and trucks to kill, crucify and run over infidels or set their houses on fire after pouring gasoline inside them. Al-Australi went on to threaten the "Crusaders" saying that the "flames that began in Iraq are now at your doors and its flame will continue to intensify until it burns the Crusaders in Dabiq by Allah's permission." The video ends with footage showing individuals who had carried out terrorist attacks in different cities around the world with an English-language jihadi song playing in the background.

Source: Telegram/nashernews, August 7, 2017.