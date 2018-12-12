ISIS Supporters Threaten Terror Attacks During The Holiday Season

As Christmas and the New Year approach, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters have begun to produce posters threatening terror attacks against Christians and inhabitants of Western countries during the holiday season. Some of the posters threaten impending attacks, particularly by lone operatives, as retaliation for ongoing airstrikes on the organization's strongholds in eastern Syria, by the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. Others warn Westerners not to leave their homes on Christmas, while some posters specifically threaten attacks in New York City and London.

Below are examples of some of the threatening posters created by ISIS supporters in advance of the holiday season:



A poster distributed by ISIS supporter Inghimasi Qadih on December 4, 2018, shows a masked fighter with a knife on the prowl at night. The main caption reads [lightly edited]: "Christmas sunset. Your nightmares shall start. You better get ready. We are already there. 2019 Islamic Caliphate;" while the text running along the bottom of the poster reads: "And you are going to know who will get a punishment that will disgrace him [on earth] and upon whom will descend an enduring punishment [in the Hereafter]" Quran, 11:39 [1]



A poster released by the pro-ISIS Al-Taqwa Foundation on December 4, 2018, shows an ISIS fighter firing two pistols in front of a building that bears the words "Magic Season," as furniture burns in the background. The caption reads: "The era of surprises has begun. #Soon_in_your_holidays." [2]



A poster released by ISIS supporter Hutam Al-Maqdisi on December 8, 2018, shows an ISIS fighter about to execute Santa Claus, and a bleeding cross pierced by a sword in the foreground. The Arabic caption reads: "On your holiday you will see rivers of your blood, o Crusaders."



The caption on the English-language version of the "Santa's execution" poster reads: "Do not leave your home because we are thirsty for your blood." [3]



A poster released in Arabic, English, and French versions by the pro-ISIS Al-Dhakha'ir Media Foundation on December 9, 2018, threatens stabbings, and attacks with vehicles and Molotov cocktails in retaliation for Global Coalition airstrikes on ISIS strongholds in eastern Syria.[4]



A poster released in English and French versions by ISIS supporter Abdallah Al-Hadhrami on December 10, 2018, shows Coptic Pope Tawadros II and a time bomb. The caption reads [lightly edited]: "You must fight them, o muwahhid [monotheist]. Don't let them celebrate Christmas. Convert their holidays to hell." [5]



A poster produced by ISIS supporter Hutam Al-Maqdisi released on December 10, 2018, shows Santa Claus carrying a bag, standing on a roof overlooking a Western city with an armed ISIS fighter behind him. The caption reads [lightly edited]: "If you want to celebrate Christmas, you have to take your shroud with you, because our soldiers will be among you and cut off your heads and blow up your bodies. Advice: Do not go out of your house."



The Arabic-language version of the above poster reads: "On your Christmas, prepare your shrouds, for the lone wolves are prepared and equipped." [6]



A poster released by the pro-ISIS Al-Dir' Al-Sunni Foundation on December 2, 2018, shows an ISIS fighter looking down on Manhattan in flames. The poster is captioned with a quote from ISIS spokesman Abu Muhammad Al-'Adnani: "And hit them with the explosive belts and vehicle bomb, and shock them with adhesive explosives and packages, and harvest them with silencers and snipers, horrify and terrify them with the intrusions." [7]



A poster released by the pro-ISIS Al-Dir' Al-Sunni Foundation on December 4, 2018, shows an apocalyptic scene where ISIS fighters boat down the Thames, which is full of bombed-out buses. The caption reads: "London 2019. Know that the Islamic State will remain." [8]

It should be noted that four people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a shooting attack at the Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, on December 11, 2018. The attacker was identified as Cherif Chekatt, a 29-year-old Muslim from Strasbourg, who was known to French intelligence as a potential security risk. No organization has yet claimed responsibility for the shooting. [9]



Poster released by the pro-ISIS Al-Saqri Foundation for Military Sciences on December 12, 2018 following an attack that took place in Strasbourg. The poster features the Strasbourg Christmas market, an armed fighter and the body of a santa claus. The poster is captionned in French: "Beat him violently and make sure you inflict the most casualties possible to the enemy". (Telegram/Al-Saqri foundation for military sciences)