ISIS Supporters Continue To Celebrate Barcelona Terror Attack Online

On August 17, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the vehicular attack in Barcelona that has so far claimed the lives of 14 people.[1] Immediately after the group published its claim, ISIS supporters took to social media to celebrate the attack.[2] A day after the attack, ISIS supporters continue to praise the attack; threatening posters promising further attacks are circulating on pro-ISIS Telegram channels. Some channels celebrate Driss Oukabir and Moussa Oukabir, two brothers who are suspects in the attack.

On Telegram, Azizz Hamdan posted a photo of Driss Oukabir and wrote: "The lion of the Islamic State #Driss_Oukabir, perpetrator of #Barcelona operation in #Andalusia (Spain). May Allah release him."[1]

The Telegram channel Al-Baraa' Al-Hifawi wrote: "We have not forgotten your crimes in Andalusia, and [now] the time has come...we have prepared for you the tools and courage; and we shall show you various forms of exemplary punishment. By Allah, we will bring upon you calamity after a calamity that will make you regret [your actions]..."

The Telegram channel Jund Al-I'lam posted: "The tax for your bombardment shall be paid in your lands, we will continue terrorizing you and embittering your lives. You shall not dream of security as long as hungry lions are [roaming] amongst you."

One poster that was circulating on Telegram shows a militant standing in front of the Vatican as it burns. The graphic reads: "Do you think that you can bomb our country then we didn't punish you!? We swear by Allah that you'll be paying a high price."

Another poster making the rounds stated that the Barcelona attack was retribution for Spain's participation in the war against the Islamic State.

One poster reads: "#Espanol Just Terror."

Another poster released by ISIS's Nasher News Agency shows a bloodied tire and reads: "Run Over Them Without Mercy."

A poster created and circulated by the Telegram group Designer reads: "Barcelona La Ramblas [sic], O Worshippers of the cross we will make your safety a mirage and your blood will be rivers, so wait for what is coming is more greater and bitter."

A post from Al-Qustantiniyya News reads: "A quality strike in the heart of Andalusia. The choice of a place of high congestion in the timing is the peak time in that country, the easy and lethal weapon that can not be prevented 'run over' and the province of Catalonia, which wants to separate from Spain and now pays this territory the price of the policy of the mother country, which put them in an alliance against a fierce enemy to fight his enemies. The executioners did not forget to kill Jews in one of their most famous restaurants in the country, 'Maccabi Restaurant', to teach Jews that they are not safe anywhere in the world and that the Islamic State always makes them a favorite. The executioners swarmed amid the crowds after their attack, which means that Spain will continue to live in terror for future periods."[3]

An ISIS supporter on Instagram posted several reactions to the Barcelona attack via an Instagram "story." The message he wrote, which was visible momentarily, read: "They took al andalus now we are taking it back bithnillah."