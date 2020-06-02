ISIS Supporter On Rocket.Chat Calls For Killing Of Muslim American, Describes Him As 'FBI Lapdog'

print
June 2, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

June 03, 2020

ISIS Media Outlet Announces Shift To Canadian Hoop Messenger App After Wave Of Account Deletions On Telegram

June 02, 2020

Turkish Government Charity Organization Operates In Regions Of Syria Controlled By Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham

June 02, 2020

ISIS Supporter On Rocket.Chat Calls For Killing Of Muslim American, Describes Him As 'FBI Lapdog'

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

SUPPORT MEMRI'S FIGHT AGAINST

EXTREMISM - 2020 SPRING CAMPAIGN

Contribute