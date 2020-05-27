ISIS Supporter Claims Hundreds Of ISIS Fighters Escaped From Prison In Al-Tabqa, Syria

print
May 27, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

May 28, 2020

In Editorial, ISIS Acknowledges Its Inability To Retake Lost Territories, Urges Fighters To Intensify Guerilla-Style Raids To Exhaust Enemies

May 28, 2020

In Audio Message, ISIS Spokesman Calls Coronavirus Allah's Punishment Upon 'Crusaders,' Decries U.S.-Taliban Deal, Urges Fighters To Intensify Attacks On 'Apostates And Their Crusader Masters'

May 28, 2020

Afghan Taliban Send Five-Member Technical Team To Kabul To Discuss Prisoner Release

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

SUPPORT MEMRI'S FIGHT AGAINST

EXTREMISM - 2020 SPRING CAMPAIGN

Contribute