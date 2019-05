On May 2, 2019, a supporter of the Islamic State (ISIS) posted an archival screenshot of a report saying that the Vatican endorses the use of force against ISIS. Therefore, the post states, "The crusaders' churches are legitimate targets for ISIS. The Vatican has declared war on the Islamic State and supported it [this war]. Every barking hypocrite who cries crocodile tears must stick a shoe in his mouth.[1]

[1] Telegram.me/Contemplate0, May 2, 2019.