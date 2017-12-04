ISIS Supporter Calls For Attacks In The West During Christian Holidays

On December 4, 2017, an Islamic State (ISIS) supporter calling himself Abu Sulayman Al-Maghribi posted a call on Telegram for ISIS supporters living in the West to carry out individual attacks during the coming holiday season. The call comes amid a wave of incitement to similar attacks by ISIS supporters and media outlets.

Abu Sulayman Al-Maghribi's message reads:[1]

"#On_their_holidays

My monotheist brother, the crusader holidays of unbelief are around the corner, so get ready, may Allah bless you, and turn their night into day. Do not wait for the news, do not wait to see who will execute [an attack] before you. Be brave and roar in the heart of their homelands. Remember, you have one death, so why shouldn't the end of your life be [through] martyrdom for the sake of Allah? Don't let them arrest you, slaughter them and make their streets run with blood. We are the sons of [the Prophet Muhammad's companion] Al-Bara' [bin Malik], so immerse yourself, oh [ISIS] supporter among the gatherings of the infidels wherever they are. Know that our jihad will continue until Judgement Day with you or without you. The flames of war will reach them everywhere, and [if you do not take part in jihad against the infidels] you will be the loser since you did not heed the call of Allah. So purify your intentions, Oh you who will carry out an attack. Beware of seeking fame or being flamboyant. Dedicate your action to making Allah's word supreme, and to avenging your brothers who are killed every day in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, and so on. The honor of the Muslims' women is violated in the prisons of the crusaders, our prophet is cursed, Allah's book is burned and desecrated, will you not act?..."