ISIS Somalia Calls For Terror Attacks During The Holiday Season; Designated Targets Include The Pope, Major Western Cities

On December 25, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) branch in Somalia released its first official video entitled "Hunt Them, Oh Monotheists." The eight-minute video in Arabic, Somali, and English, with subtitles in Arabic, was released on Telegram through official ISIS channels. It was also posted on video sharing websites such as Youtube.[1] The video reveals that the status of the Somalia branch has been elevated, as for the first time it is presented as an ISIS "province" [wilayah]. This is in line with a new trend in which the importance of ISIS branches in peripheral areas such as Afghanistan, Sinai, and now Somalia, is being heightened, due to the loss of key territories in Iraq and Syria. So far, Somalia is the only ISIS entity to release a threatening video against the West during the holiday season, which is another indication of the collapse of the ISIS core in Iraq and Syria.[2]

The video calls for jihad against the infidels across the globe and incites Muslims worldwide to carry out terror attacks and to murder unbelievers wherever they may be. ISIS vows to continue its efforts to perpetrate and sponsor terror in the West until it is victorious and "rules the whole world by the shari'a."

Pope Francis and Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York, are depicted as targets in the crosshairs.

The video makes clear that it is a priority to target Christians, churches, malls, and crowded places during the Christmas and New Year holiday season, which is referred to as "the hunting period." The list of suggested tactics includes stabbing, rooftop sniping, truck-ramming, rigging train cars with explosives, and derailing trains by damaging tracks. The narrator states that the fighters should not hesitate to attack, even if the target includes children, citing the example of the Prophet Muhammad.

The video includes images of international locations that ISIS threatens to target. On the left is the Rockefeller Center in New York City, to the left is the Bullring in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Threatening images are shown, such as the Pope, Cardinal Dolan, and the Bullring in Birmingham, all in the crosshairs, as designated targets. There are also images from major Western cities such as New York, Sydney, London, Las Vegas, and so on, suggesting that they are to be targeted.

The video includes images from Christmas and New Year celebrations in the West.

The video opens with images of holiday celebrations, including Christmas trees, champagne, fireworks, etc. in various Western cities. The voice-over in Arabic states: "You, the Monotheists, you have a new opportunity. The hunting period will start shortly. Return to hunt the Crusaders who celebrate their god’s birth as they claim, while they live a few days drunk and blind. Choose a target and strike it: A celebration or a gathering. Attack while they put off the lights […] Attack their churches in the East or the West and continue the attacks […] Don’t hesitate to attack their concentrations even if there are children. Their planes don't differentiate between children and adults […] and attack more in their markets."

The remainder of the video shows three fighters delivering messages to the camera, interspersed with archival footage from Western Media and ISIS videos depicting various battles. All three fighters are filmed in a location that appears to be a mountainous area in the Puntland region in northern Somalia, near Bosaso, where ISIS fighters are known to be operating.

The first message is delivered in English by a fighter named Abu Muhareb Al-Muhajir ["the Emigrant" – his name indicates that he is not Somali] who addresses Muslims in the West: "And this message is for the brothers who are living among the unbelievers. Don't you feel the pain of the Muslim brothers in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Burma, and Palestine? The prophet said: 'the unbeliever and his killer will never be joined in hellfire.' Which means killing an unbeliever is your ticket out of hell. And lastly, know this: the Islamic State is here to stay. We are going to fight and keep on fighting until we rule the whole world by the shari'a. This black banner of 'there is no god but Allah' will rise from Washington to Moscow, from Europe to China, and there is nothing that can stop us."

There are very few images of ISIS fighters in Somalia.

The second speaker, Abu Mus'ab Al-Ogadeni [from the Ogaden region in Ethiopia], urges jihadis to unite under ISIS "caliphate" rule, stating in Somali with Arabic subtitles that "the divisions, the groups, and the organizations are not acceptable in the shari'a and the Muslims have to be one group taking its orders from one source […] where the monotheism (tawhid) and Jihad exist, there is no other way for the Muslims but to unite and reject the divisions."

The video celebrates ISIS operatives who have carried out terror attacks in the West.

The final speaker in the video is named Abu Al-Zubayr Al-Habashi [the Ethiopian]. His message in Somali with Arabic subtitles calls on Muslims in East Africa to join jihad:[3] "To all the Muslims in East Africa and particularly in Ethiopia. This is a message from Somalia. Our brothers, the Muslims who are not involved in the Jihad: You see and hear how the nations are congregating against us, the Whites, the Blacks, the Arabs, in order to put out the light of the caliphate and to ruin Islam […] Where are you? Do you want to remain together with the women and the children? Do you want to remain together with the hypocrites who are not involved in the Jihad? Are you not afraid of Allah? Are you not afraid of Allah’s anger? What have you done to your religion? While they fight your religion and burn the Qur’an, you see it in your own eyes, yet you are still sitting down [not doing anything]. You who are not involved in the Jihad. […] Return to your religion and your religion is the Jihad […] Supporting the religion in these times cannot be without the carrying of weapons and shedding of blood. If you don’t do that, make a room for the women [to join the Jihad].

Western Europe is shown under a rain of meteor fire.