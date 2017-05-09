ISIS Releases Beheading Video Of Alleged Russian Spy

On May 8, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet Furat Media released a 12-minute video in Russian titled "Complete Bankruptcy" showing the beheading of a man accused of being an officer in the FSB, the Russian intelligence services. The video was released and distributed via ISIS channels on Telegram.

In the video, the alleged FSB captain, identified as Yvgeny Petrenko, wears a black hat, black clothing, and a sign on his chest saying "infidel." Sitting in front of him is a masked ISIS interrogator, to whom Petrenko tells his story. He says that he served in the FSB's second branch, which deals with anti-terrorism operations, especially in the Caucasus, Turkey, and Syria. Petrenko provides details about the second branch, including the names of its leader and of officers who handle agents, and the location of a FSB safe house in Moscow. He says that he was sent to infiltrate the ranks of jihadi groups in the Caucasus, and that in this capacity he supplied the FSB with information including the location of leaders, bases, movements, and so on. He claimed that among other things he helped the FSB locate Dokku Umarov, the leader of the Caucasus Emirate, who was killed in 2013.

Later on, he says, he was tasked with infiltrating ISIS, with a special mission to gain access to the organization's military commander, Omar Shishani; however, he was exposed by ISIS internal security before he could do so. He does not reveal in his narrative at what point this occurred. He claims that ISIS approached the Russian government and offered to exchange him for ISIS prisoners, but that the latter refused and denied any knowledge of him, and even denied that he was a Russian citizen.

The video shows Petrenko kneeling in front of an ISIS executioner, delivering a message to Russian soldiers and agents telling them that they should not fight ISIS since they will face a fate like his. The final scene shows his beheading.

Source: Telegram.me/ wikalat nasher news 7, May 8, 2017.