ISIS Posters Call To Target Candidates, Voters, Polling Stations On France Election Day

On May 6, 2017, the An-Nur Media Center, an Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet in French, circulated four posters reiterating the call made in the latest issue of ISIS's magazine Rumiyah to target candidates, voters and polling stations during the French presidential election.[1] The second round of the election will be held on May 7, 2017 amid numerous terror threats from ISIS.[2]

Below are the posters:

"2017 Solution– Blow Them Up"

Poster features candidate Emmanuel Macron, with religious justifications for targeting him

Poster shows polling station, with message: "Burn the heart of polytheism"

"Disbelieve in the taghut [false idols]" – attack anyone who votes"