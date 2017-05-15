ISIS Pictorial Report Shows Amputation Of Thief's Hand In ‎Albu Kamal, Syria‎

On May 15, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Furat province released a pictorial report documenting the activity of its various departments in the city of Albu Kamal, Syria.[1] The photos cover different aspects of the activity of the departments of education, charity, public service, and hisba (Islamic police), among others.

A photo in the hisba department section shows two hisba members restraining a man convicted of theft as his right hand is about to be cut off. One of the men restraining the thief holds a cleaver with its blade on the thief's right wrist, and a third man prepares to deliver a hammer blow to the cleaver to amputate the hand.