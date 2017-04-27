ISIS Orders Residents In Its Territories To Destroy Their Satellite Dishes, Threatens To Punish Those Who Do Not

On March 28, 2016, Al-Himma Library, an ISIS publishing house, released a leaflet listing 20 reasons why residents in territories under the group's control should destroy their satellite dishes. In the downloadable version of the leaflet, which was published on Al-Himma's Telegram channel and shared by pro-ISIS accounts on Facebook and Twitter, the group warned that those who do not comply would be punished by the religious police.

The list includes at least five accusations that TV channels promote unacceptable religious and sectarian beliefs as well as Western inventions and lifestyle such as polytheism, Shi'ism, atheism, religious freedom, nationalism, democracy and coexistence. For example, reason number two states: "Because satellite dishes display the images of the kuffar [infidels], their lives, and their inventions in a way that makes them look admirable, thus weakening the Bara' [enmity] ideology toward the polytheists, without which a human being would not be a Muslim."

Issues involving women, gender-mixing and demands for equality are the subject of at least three of the listed reasons. Reason number nine, for example, states: "Because [satellite dishes] include calls for women to unveil and intermingle with men, includes spreading stories of love, admiration, vulgarities and obscenity. They show men watch women who are [half] dressed [half] undressed and Allah has prohibited gender-mixing and ordered [men and women] to lower their gaze."

Other reasons listed by ISIS as a justification to destroy satellite dishes were the role they play in exposing and criticizing ISIS practices and punishments such as limb amputation, beheadings, stoning and crucifixions. For example, reason number four states: "Because satellite channels present Islamic practices in a way that makes viewers hate them such as showing polygamy as infidelity; showing devout young men as mentally ill; portraying the amputation of thieves' limbs, the stoning of adulterers, and the crucifixion of those who do mischief in the land as violent and savage; and [the growing of a long] beard and [the wearing of a] veil and shortening of one's dress [for men in accordance with Salafi dress-codes] as backwardness."

In the leaflet, ISIS cited medical studies that claim to have found that, in addition to the physiological and social harms, some health complication in eyes, brains, joints and spines are linked to watching TV.

The most direct reason listed in the leaflet was number seven, which states that the Caliph Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi has banned the purchasing and watching of TV.

ISIS also accused "the enemies of the religion" of spending millions of dollars on TV satellite channels to use as a weapon against Muslims in order to "divert them from their religion, poison their thoughts, and distort their ethics."

The leaflet concludes with a warning that "these are twenty reasons that make the destruction of satellite dishes and their associated devices obligatory. Each of these reasons requires you to take an axe and destroy the satellite. Those whose hearts Allah has lightened, and whose welfare He cared for, should get rid of this evil device. [By doing so,] they will save themselves and their families. Those who resist stubbornly, the Hisba men [i.e religious police] will have something to say and do to them later."