ISIS Operative In Philippines Threatens To Behead Christian Hostages, Declares The Islamic State Of Marawi

On May 29, 2017 a Philippine ISIS operative active on Telegram posted a message in English threatening to behead hostages in Marawi if the Philippine government did not stop fighting the ISIS troops there.

The activist, who calls himself "Semion Almujaheed," is apparently writing from inside the city of Marawi, on the Philippine island of Mindanao, which came under attack by ISIS forces on May 23, 2017.[1] At the time of this writing the Philippine Armed forces have not yet regained full control of the city, and ISIS is known to hold several hostages there. Semion Almujaheed's post said: "This is a message to the Philippine government. If you will not stop your airstrike from above and the advance of your troops, the next video will be the heads of [these] unbelievers." The message was accompanied by a video of three captives.



ISIS hostage in Marawi

Semion Almujahedeen posts messages in English in a closed Telegram chat room, [2] where he exchanges information with several ISIS supporters and other ISIS members possibly located in Syria and Iraq. ISIS uses Telegram to communicate with remote provinces and isolated operatives.

Semion Almujaheed's profile picture

On May 28, he wrote a message to the residents of Marawi explaining that ISIS took over the city to eliminate vice and "polytheism" there:

"This is a message to the people of 'Islamic City of Marawi' on our true intention why we occupied the city. As-salaam alaikum to the people of Marawi City the 'Islamic Capital of the Philippines.' I hope this post will help you understand why we (Islamic State of Ranao). occupied your Islamic City before Ramadhan. Our city is beautiful but the people inside our city, most of them are doing Zina [behaving lewdly], Shirk [polytheism] and Haram [forbidden] stuff. The Sharia of Allah has been forgotten, we are cleansing our Islamic city before going to other cities in the Philippines. In Marawi there are lots of Gambling, Videoke, dating places and alcohol. Smoking is allowed, cars with big stereo listening to shirk music, Muslim prostitutes dressing with Niqab, and the famous tarpaulin of our sisters seeing their beauty without covering their faces. Roads which are filthy, Muslims allowing Relationship dating, Government which is corrupt, fake beggars asking for money to build a mosque , Christian building for worships, Restaurant with Pork hiding inside the city, and many Shia Mosque and followers of Shia inside the city, cross dresser and many more. You are calling it the Islamic capital of the Philippines. But in reality there is never been an Islamic capital due to the presence of polytheism and forbidden acts inside the city.

"We are the soldier of Caliphate and we proclaim this land as an Islamic state of Marawi as the expansion of the Islamic state reaches EAST ASIA!"

In another message from May 29, Semion Almujahedeen wrote that ISIS is still in control of eastern and western parts of the city and is fighting in the city center. He added that 22 ISIS fighters have been killed and more than 10 have been wounded. Responding to supporters who asked for pictures, he said that images of the fighting have been sent to ISIS's news agency A'maq, and that the fighters refrained from sending more pictures so as to avoid revealing their location.