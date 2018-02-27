ISIS Khorasan Province Releases Pictorial Report Showing Crowd Stoning Accused Adulterer

On February 27, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) Khorasan Province released a pictorial report showing a crowd stoning to death a man who had been accused of committing adultery in the city of Wazir Tangi in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. According to the pictorial report, which was posted on multiple pro-ISIS Twitter accounts and Telegram channels, an ISIS official read the court verdict and another delivered a speech before the man who was blindfolded, on his knees facing away from the crowd behind him, and had his hands tied behind his back. One photo shows dozens of men throwing rocks at the man's body, which is lying on the ground. Another photo shows the man's body wrapped up in a sheet and includes a caption stating that "it will be taken to a Muslims' cemetery."





Source: Telegram.me/nashernews, February 27, 2018.